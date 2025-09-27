Star Delhi Capitals Overseas Player Notches Up Third First-Class Hundred, Fuels IPL 2026 Retention Chances

South African wicketkeeper-batter Donovan Ferreira has carried on his blazing run of form to notch up his third First-Class century in just 12 matches. The player also had a stunning The Hundred 2025 outing, following a fierce Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 campaign for the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) sister franchise, the Texas Super Kings (TSK). The continuation of his purple patch could strengthen the 27-year-old’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention chances for the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Donovan Ferreira’s Stunning Run of Form Continues

The Proteas batter has had a smashing MLC debut in the latest season of the T20 league. He put up 248 runs in 10 matches at a blistering strike rate of 213.79 to power the team into the knockouts. Unfortunately, TSK had to play the Qualifier 2 as their Qualifier 1 clash against the defending champions Washington Freedom was abandoned due to rain, which automatically allowed the latter to qualify for the summit clash.

Following this, Ferreira’s side crashed out of the competition after a seven-wicket defeat against the eventual champions, MI New York, in Qualifier 2. However, the player continued his streak of red-hot form to have an even better campaign in The Hundred 2025. Ferreira was a key factor behind the Oval Invincibles registering a three-peat of title wins in the 100-ball league since 2023. The batter scored 181 runs in just nine matches at a pulsating strike rate of 235.06.

Coming into his international form, the DC player has also scored consecutive cameos in the initial two matches of the recently concluded T20I series in England. Moreover, he has also been appointed as the captain of South Africa for the one-off T20I against Namibia, which will be played on October 11.

Will Delhi Capitals Retain Donovan Ferreira Ahead of IPL 2026?

After his two-match appearance for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, DC acquired the batter for INR 75 lakhs before the latest edition of the cash-rich league. But Ferreira has failed to put up an impressive performance in his limited opportunities, as his IPL stats read only nine runs in three matches at a sub-par strike rate of 64.28.

However, the Capitals, who were off to a flier in the IPL 2025 by winning four successive matches to kickstart their campaign, stumbled in the latter half of the tournament. The Delhi outfit managed only three victories out of their next 10 fixtures and finished the season in fifth place.

This was their fourth consecutive season to miss out on securing a playoff spot since making it to the Final in IPL 2021. DC would look to rebuild their squad and strategies ahead of the IPL 2026 auction and Ferreira might make it to the franchise’s retention list after his ongoing stellar show in 2025 so far.

