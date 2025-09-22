News
Donovan Ferreira To Lead South Africa in One-Off T20I Against Namibia on Oct 11
news

Donovan Ferreira To Lead South Africa in One-Off T20I Against Namibia

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 22, 2025
3 min read

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Donovan Ferreira To Lead South Africa in One-Off T20I Against Namibia on Oct 11

South Africa have announced their squad for a historic one-off T20I against Namibia, set to take place on October 11 in Windhoek to officially open Namibia’s new cricket ground. Donovan Ferreira will lead South Africa in this first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Donovan Ferreira to Lead South Africa Against Namibia

Middle-order Batter, Donovan Ferreira, who has played eight T20Is for South Africa, will lead the team against Namibia. Head coach Shukri Conrad said he was impressed by Donovan’s maturity, his understanding of the game, and the way he connects with younger players during the T20I series against England.

“During the T20I series against England, I was impressed by Donovan’s maturity, his understanding of the game, and the way he connects with the younger players in the squad. His appointment as captain for the T20I against Namibia presents an exciting challenge, one that I believe will only enhance his development as a cricketer,” Shukri Conrad said.

The squad includes experienced names like Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks, along with youngsters such as Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Nqaba Peter, while several senior players including T20I skipper Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada have been rested.

South Africa T20I squad against Namibia

Donovan Ferreira (captain), Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams.

ALSO READ:

David Miller to Lead in T20Is, Matthew Breetzke in ODIs vs Pakistan

After the one-off T20I against Namibia, South Africa will tour Pakistan for two Tests, three T20Is, and three ODIs. The squad for the full tour has already been announced. With Aiden Markram rested from the T20I series, David Miller will take charge as captain. In the ODI series, Matthew Breetzke will lead the side. One of the biggest developments is Quinton de Kock making a return to ODIs. He had retired from the format after the 2023 World Cup. Now, he has been added to the squad to face Pakistan.

South Africa T20I squad against Pakistan

David Miller (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa ODI squad against Pakistan

Matthew Breetzke (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile.

Donovan Ferreira
South Africa
