News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Throwback When Shubman Gill Schooled Shaheen Afridi in U19 World Cup.
indian-cricket-team

Throwback: When Shubman Gill Schooled Shaheen Afridi in U19 World Cup

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: September 22, 2025
3 min read

Gill notched up a magnificent ton in that game.

Throwback When Shubman Gill Schooled Shaheen Afridi in U19 World Cup.

The tussle between Shubman Gill and Shaheen Afridi in a high-octane India-Pakistan clash last night added another chapter to this boiling rivalry. It all started with the 2018 U19 World Cup, when the two met in the semifinal clash in Christchurch.

In a viral video, Gill narrated words exchanged with Pakistani pacers, Shaheen and Muhammad Musa, who tried to threaten him with sharp bouncers to the body. One of the bowlers bowled a short delivery, and Gill couldn’t play the shot since the pace was high, leading to the bowler chirping, “These are not Bangladeshi bowlers”.

Obviously, the batter wasn’t going to let it go easy and came with a fitting reply, first with the bat and then with his words to shut Afridi and Musa. The bowler attempted another bouncer, and Gill pulled it ferociously for a boundary and ended up saying, “We are not Pakistani batters either” to the two garrulous speedsters.

As it turned out, Gill notched up a magnificent ton in the all-important semifinal clash, accumulating 102 in just 94 deliveries, comprising seven boundaries, at a strike rate of 108.51. He remained unbeaten throughout the innings, and later India bundled Pakistan for a mere 69, with Gill winning the Player of the Match award.

What happened between Shubman Gill and Shaheen Afridi yesterday

It all started on the first delivery of the second innings when Abhishek Sharma hit a ferocious maximum off Shaheen Afridi’s bowling, to which the bowler had something to say. Abhishek didn’t pay much heed and only uttered a few words, but it was enough to boil the tension.

ALSO READ:

Later, in the next over, Shubman Gill hit one wide of the extra cover region on the final delivery and pointed towards the ball while looking at the bowler. He probably meant to go and pick the ball, which had shades of the famous Aamer Sohail-Venkatesh Prasad incident in the 1996 World Cup.

Later, Haris Rauf was also involved in an altercation with Abhishek Sharma, and the umpire had to intervene to calm the matter. Eventually, India won the game, with both openers showing their class against a flawed Pakistani pace attack.

No matter what the Pakistan bowlers say, the gap between the skill levels of both teams is wide, and India have mostly dominated them with their game and talk. Last night was no different, and Shaheen continues to come second when up against Gill.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
IND vs PAK
India
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi
Shubman Gill
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Was Abhishek Sharma Signalling 7–0 to Pakistan After Latest Asia Cup 2025 Thrashing?

Was Abhishek Sharma Signalling 7–0 to Pakistan After Latest Asia Cup 2025 Thrashing?

He scored 74 runs in 39 balls, including six boundaries and five maximums.
9:22 am
Darpan Jain
‘Gave It Back With the Bat’ – Abhishek Sharma on Fight With Haris Rauf in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash

‘Gave It Back With the Bat’ – Abhishek Sharma on Fight With Haris Rauf in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash

3:00 am
Chandra Moulee Das

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill Run Riot As India Thump Pakistan In Super 4s: Key Highlights From IND vs PAK In Asia Cup 2025

India beat Pakistan by six wickets.
12:10 am
Amogh Bodas
Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma Have Heated Exchanges With Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma Have Heated Exchanges With Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

11:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mohammad Nawaz Caught Strolling, Gets Runout by Suryakumar Yadav in Bizarre Brainfade Moment During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Mohammad Nawaz Caught Strolling, Gets Runout by Suryakumar Yadav in Bizarre Brainfade Moment During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

11:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Fakhar Zaman furious after Sanju Samson's close catch goes India's way in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Fakhar Zaman furious after Sanju Samson’s close catch goes India’s way in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

9:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.