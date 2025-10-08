India Coach Hints Who Will Face the Axe Between Dhruv Jurel and Sai Sudharsan When Rishabh Pant Returns

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is currently missing the ongoing two-match IND vs WI Test series due to a foot injury he suffered during the England Test tour earlier in July. However, with Pant anticipated to make a return for the South Africa series next, question arises over who will make way for the dynamic left-hander.

In his absence, backup keeper Dhruv Jurel has stepped up and slammed his maiden Test ton in the series opener against West Indies. Prior to the series, he hit a century and a fifty for India A against Australia A as well.

On the other hand, Sai Sudharsan hasn’t exactly been impressive at the No.3 spot since his debut in England. He has accumulated a modest returns of 147 runs in seven innings with one half-century so far. He failed to get going against the Windies as well where Indian batters dominated, managing only seven runs.

Thus, the choice is essentially going to boil down to these two players with one getting axed for Rishabh Pant – a backup player or an inconsistent performer.

Echoing on the same lines, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted that there is a chance to promote Jurel up the order, which means Sai might be sidelined.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second IND vs WI Test, Doeschate said,

“I’d imagine it does. You know, I think we’ve shown last week just what a good player he is. We’ve known that all along. Sometimes he’s got to fit into the middle order. And, in addition to that, there are other good players who are fighting for top three or top four spots. Shubhman got number four done for now.”

He added, “So Sai is aware of that. Look, I don’t think you pursue a career of playing cricket in India if you don’t expect that sort of competition. That’s quite impossible and we know it is tough enough to deal with that.”

Why can Dhruv Jurel be a good choice at No.3?

Jurel recent heroics serves as a testament to his sheer skills and maturity with the bat, which has now also sparked discussions about a possible promotion up the batting order.

With India looking for a stable No.3, it might thus be the appropriate time to consider the talented wicketkeeper for the crucial role once Pant returns. His adaptability, solid technique, and success against the new ball make him a strong candidate too.

Furthermore, Jurel also has significant experience batting in the top order in domestic cricket. In the Rabjo Trophy 2022-23 season, he played as an opener for Uttar Pradesh and made 429 runs in seven innings at an outstanding average of 71.5, including his highest first-class score of 249. He has batted at the top in UPT20 League as well.

