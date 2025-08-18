India Spinner Reveals How T20I Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Helped Him Make International Comeback

He has been on a rise in international cricket since his comeback.

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has revealed how the T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s backing helped him return to the national side after three years in 2024.

The mystery spinner made his India comeback during the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in October 2024. He took five matches across the three games and ended as the joint highest wicket-taker in the series, along with Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Varun Chakravarthy reveals Suryakumar Yadav’s role

“Yes, Surya (Kumar Yadav) and Gautam (Gambhir), I feel have played big roles in my comeback because they wanted me. Surya told me before the Bangladesh tour that “I’m looking at you, let’s see how the other things go, but I’m keen on having you in the team set-up,” the 33-year-old told RevSportz during an interview.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player also noted India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s role in helping him make his international comeback.

“Similarly, Gauti Bhai also has helped me a lot in my comeback, the way he motivates me. Even if we talk little, he has always given me good confidence and he’s always told that “no matter who’s going to ignore you, I will keep you in my plans for now,” he added.

Varun Chakravarthy’s hardships after 2021 T20 World Cup

Following his dismal performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Varun went onto face several hardships in his cricketing career. In an interview with noted anchor Gobinath earlier this year, Varun said that he went into depression after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

He also revealed that he received threat calls after the showpiece tournament, wherein India suffered a group stage exit after finishing third in Group 2.

Since making his international comeback, Varun has only impressed for the Men in Blue in the limited-overs formats. He was the highest wicket-taker during the away T20I series against South Africa late last year (12 wickets from four matches), and was also the top wicket-taker in the T20I series against England at home this year. He took 14 wickets from five matches in that series.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer also made his ODI debut for India, during the home series against England. His excellent performances in limited-overs cricket earned him a place in India’s squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, and did not disappoint. He took nine wickets from three matches, ending as India’s joint highest wicket-taker, as they went onto lift the trophy.

The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled to begin from September 9, with all matches taking place in United Arab Emirates (UAE). India are in Group A along with arch-rivals Pakistan, UAE and Oman in the eight-team tournament.

India, the defending champions, will begin their campaign against UAE in Dubai on September 10, before facing Pakistan at the same venue four days later. They will then travel to Abu Dhabi for their final group stage game against Oman (September 19). The Indian squad for the continental tournament is expected to be announced on Tuesday (August 19).