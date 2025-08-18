News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
india-spinner-varun-chakravarthy-reveals-how-t20i-skipper-suryakumar-yadav-helped-him-make-international-comeback
indian-cricket-team

India Spinner Reveals How T20I Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Helped Him Make International Comeback

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 18, 2025
3 min read

He has been on a rise in international cricket since his comeback.

india-spinner-varun-chakravarthy-reveals-how-t20i-skipper-suryakumar-yadav-helped-him-make-international-comeback

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has revealed how the T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s backing helped him return to the national side after three years in 2024.

The mystery spinner made his India comeback during the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in October 2024. He took five matches across the three games and ended as the joint highest wicket-taker in the series, along with Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Varun Chakravarthy reveals Suryakumar Yadav’s role

“Yes, Surya (Kumar Yadav) and Gautam (Gambhir), I feel have played big roles in my comeback because they wanted me. Surya told me before the Bangladesh tour that “I’m looking at you, let’s see how the other things go, but I’m keen on having you in the team set-up,” the 33-year-old told RevSportz during an interview.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player also noted India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s role in helping him make his international comeback.

“Similarly, Gauti Bhai also has helped me a lot in my comeback, the way he motivates me. Even if we talk little, he has always given me good confidence and he’s always told that “no matter who’s going to ignore you, I will keep you in my plans for now,” he added.

Varun Chakravarthy’s hardships after 2021 T20 World Cup

Following his dismal performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Varun went onto face several hardships in his cricketing career. In an interview with noted anchor Gobinath earlier this year, Varun said that he went into depression after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

He also revealed that he received threat calls after the showpiece tournament, wherein India suffered a group stage exit after finishing third in Group 2.

Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Masroor Sports Club MRSC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
MTV Stallions MTV

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
SBS CC SBSCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
18 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Nepal NEP

144/7

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

175/7

Melbourne Stars Academy beat Nepal by 31 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

142/6

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Pakistan Shaheens PS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Pakistan Shaheens PS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Nepal NEP

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings

Since making his international comeback, Varun has only impressed for the Men in Blue in the limited-overs formats. He was the highest wicket-taker during the away T20I series against South Africa late last year (12 wickets from four matches), and was also the top wicket-taker in the T20I series against England at home this year. He took 14 wickets from five matches in that series.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer also made his ODI debut for India, during the home series against England. His excellent performances in limited-overs cricket earned him a place in India’s squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, and did not disappoint. He took nine wickets from three matches, ending as India’s joint highest wicket-taker, as they went onto lift the trophy.

ALSO READ:

The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled to begin from September 9, with all matches taking place in United Arab Emirates (UAE). India are in Group A along with arch-rivals Pakistan, UAE and Oman in the eight-team tournament.

India, the defending champions, will begin their campaign against UAE in Dubai on September 10, before facing Pakistan at the same venue four days later. They will then travel to Abu Dhabi for their final group stage game against Oman (September 19). The Indian squad for the continental tournament is expected to be announced on Tuesday (August 19).

Cricket
Gautam Gambhir
India
Suryakumar Yadav
Varun Chakravarthy
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

In a major blow before the Duleep Trophy 2025, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the competition.

Star India Player Ruled Out Due to an Injury Before Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection

He will be unavailable due to an injury.
11:50 am
Darpan Jain
It’s hard to ignore a player like Shubman Gill, who has a higher ceiling than most other batters and has been consistent in the IPL.

Revealed! Why Shubman Gill Won’t Be Included in Asia Cup 2025 Squad

It’s hard to ignore a player like Shubman Gill.
10:17 am
Darpan Jain
'The Only Way...' - Former Australia Great Warns Ravindra Jadeja Of Injury Concerns

Former Australia Great Raises Red Flag To Ravindra Jadeja Over Sword Celebration As 100-Test Club Nears

The left-handed all-rounder scored more than 500 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
8:45 pm
Amogh Bodas
Shardul Thakur Explains Why Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran Didn't Get A Chance on ENG vs IND Tour

Shardul Thakur Explains Why Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran Didn’t Get A Chance on England Tour

Shardul shared that he had also gone through a similar situation and spoke about how a player should battle it out.
6:53 pm
Sreejita Sen
Can KL Rahul Comeback To Seal a Spot In the Indian Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

Can KL Rahul Come Back To Seal a Spot In the Indian Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

He has scored 2265 runs in 68 innings for India in T20Is.
4:09 pm
Amogh Bodas
3 Major Law Changes BCCI Have Brought To Domestic Cricket In India

3 Major Law Changes BCCI Have Brought To Domestic Cricket In India

The prestigious Duleep Trophy 2025 will start off the new domestic season on August 28.
1:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.