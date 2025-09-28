News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Witnesses Unheard Of Incident At Toss
indian-cricket-team

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Witnesses Unheard Of Incident At Toss

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 28, 2025
1 min read
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Witnesses Unheard Of Incident At Toss

The IND vs PAK clash in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 witnessed an incident usually not seen, during the coin toss. While it’s usually the presenter alongside the two captains, match referee and a sponsor representative present, the toss for the Asia Cup final witnessed two different presenters – Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis.

While Shatri spoke strictly to Suryakumar Yadav, Younis addressed Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha.

The reason for this can be presumed to be due to the political tension between the two nations, which had also trickled down to on-field emotions.

The previous two encounters between the teams witnessed hostility with verbal altercations and provocative gestures which also prompted the ICC to step in and issue sanctions.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.