Ishan Kishan Blazes 173, Shaik Rasheed Shines With Century in Ranji Trophy 2025–26

Ishan Kishan, the skipper of Jharkhand, continued his good form from yesterday. He scored 173 runs off 247 balls in the first match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 against Tamil Nadu, hitting 15 fours and six sixes. Even though he hasn’t played a Test since 2023, the captain has started the tournament very well.

Speaking to Indian Express, Ishan Kishan said that when you start your career, mistakes are normal, but with time you learn the true value of experience. You need to spend time at the crease, and only then can you make a difference in the game.

“You make so many mistakes initially in your career and then later you realise the real meaning of experience,” he said. “You have to be in the middle and only then you can change the game,” Ishan Kishan said.

When asked what led to his rapid improvement, Ishan said it was the situation. He acknowledged that he does make mistakes but added that understanding what the situation demands is key.

“Situation. I do make mistakes, but I understand what the situation demands. When you just focus on being a good human being, everything falls in place,” he added.

Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir, representing Punjab, has been impressive with the ball in the first innings of their opening match against Madhya Pradesh. He has taken three wickets.

He dismissed Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri, and Shubham Sharma, giving away only 53 runs in 23 overs so far.

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar, representing Madhya Pradesh, scored a half-century in the first match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season against Punjab. He came to the crease when MP were struggling at 98 for 3.

He remained unbeaten on 55 at the end of the second session on day 2.

Yudhvir Singh

Yudhvir Singh Charak from Jammu & Kashmir had a great start to the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, taking five wickets in the first innings of their opening match against Mumbai.

He picked up the wickets of Ayush Mhatre, Ajinkya Rahane, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, and Shardul Thakur. Yudhvir finished the innings with impressive figures of 5 for 96 in 21 overs.

Shaik Rasheed

Shaik Rasheed has started the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season in excellent form. He scored 136 runs off 284 balls, including 11 fours against Uttar Pradesh. He came in to bat after Andhra Pradesh lost their first wicket at 93 for 1.

Rasheed ended day 1 unbeaten on 94 and continued his innings on day 2, eventually reaching a century before being dismissed for 136. When he got out, Andhra Pradesh were in a strong position at 393 for 6.

