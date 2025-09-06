Kerala Cricket League 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament KCL 2025 Final?

The defending champions will lock horns with Kochi Blue Tigers.

After 33 exciting fixtures, the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 is set to have its winner on September 7. Fans will find out the KCL 2025 Final live streaming details here.

The inaugural edition champions, Aries Kollam Sailors, have sealed a spot in the second season of the KCL, after thrashing the Thrissur Titans in the first semi-final. On the other hand, the Kochi Blue Tigers’ 15-run victory over the last season’s runners-up, Calicut Globsters, booked their maiden berth in the summit clash.

But the Tigers might have an edge over the Sailors in the ultimate clash, considering their group-stage stats in the tournament. The Tigers showcased tremendous form. They topped the points table with eight victories in 10 matches. In contrast, the defending champions managed to win only half of their fixtures.

Where will the Kerala Cricket League 2025 Final take place?

The Kerala Cricket League 2025 Final will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

When will the Kerala Cricket League 2025 Final take place?

The Kerala Cricket League 2025 Final will commence at 6:45 PM IST.

Where to watch the KCL 2025 Final Live Streaming?

The KCL 2025 Final live streaming will be available on the FanCode App and website.

Where to watch the KCL 2025 Final Live on TV?

The KCL 2025 Final live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

