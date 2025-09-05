News
UP T20 League 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Final of Uttar Pradesh?
indian-cricket-team

UP T20 League 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Final of Uttar Pradesh?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 5, 2025
2 min read

The UP T20 League 2025 Final will be played on September 6.

UP T20 League 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Final of Uttar Pradesh?

After 30 exciting group-stage matches and three enthralling knockouts, the third edition of the UP T20 League is set to have its ultimate clash for the title on September 6. Fans will find out the UP T20 League 2025 Final live streaming details here.

The reigning champions, Meerut Mavericks, have continued to put up a dominant show in the tournament and have become the only team to make it to the Final three times in a row since the league’s inception in 2023. After a five-run loss against the Kashi Rudras in Qualifier 1, they made a strong comeback against the Eliminator-winner, Lucknow Falcons, to beat them by 19 runs in Qualifier 2 and seal a spot in the summit clash.

The UP T20 League 2023 finalists, Rudras and Mavericks, will once again lock horns in the 2025 Final. The Rudras, who have won seven of the 10 league-stage matches and topped the points table, would want to replicate their performance from two years back, when they defeated Mavericks by seven wickets to clinch the title in the inaugural season of the tournament.

ALSO READ:

On the other hand, star Indian batter Rinku Singh’s side would look to defend their title, while avenging the defeats against Rudras in the 2023 Final, as well as the latest Qualifier 1. Previously, they defeated the Kanpur Superstars by five wickets to claim the title in the UP T20 League 2024.

Where will the UP T20 League 2025 Final take place?

The UP T20 League 2025 Final will take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Where to watch the UP T20 League 2025 Final Live Streaming?

The UP T20 League 2025 Final live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app.

Where to watch the UP T20 League 2025 Final Live on TV?

The UP T20 League Final live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Kashi Rudras
Meerut Mavericks
Rinku Singh
UP T20 League 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

Read more

