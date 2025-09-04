Former Mumbai Indians Star Reveals Leadership Lesson From Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has been playing for Mumbai Indians since 2011.

No one has tasted success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) more than the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are the joint-most successful captains for leading their respective teams to the title a record five times each. Much has been spoken about their valuable leadership in franchise cricket as well as for India. Recently, Rahul Chahar also shared a memorable incident from IPL 2020 with Filmygyan.

Rahul Chahar Reminisces A Rohit Sharma Leadership Lesson From IPL 2020

Turning back time to IPL 2020, in Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals (DC), the former MI leggie spoke about an invaluable and unfortgettable incident.

Riding on half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, and quick scores from Quinton de Kock and Hardik Pandya, MI had put up 200/5 in Dubai. DC’s Ravichandran Ashwin enjoyed a 3/29 spell.

In the second innings, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult laid the red carpet for MI as they removed DC’s top three for ducks. The score stood at 0/3 in 1.2 overs. In at no.4, skipper Shreyas Iyer also returned soon. Marcus Stoinis (46-ball 65) and Axar Patel (33-ball 42) steadied the ship with their sixth-wicket partnership of 71 runs. For the two overs that Chahar bowled, the ninth and 13th overs, he was hammered by the DC duo as he conceded 35 runs.

However, MI captain Rohit had a calm approach towards the then 20-year-old bowler.

Chahar said on Filmgyan, “There’s one incident I can never forget in life. It was our semifinal against Delhi in IPL. I had gone for around 30 runs in 2 overs, and I was walking with my head down. Rohit Sharma bhaiya held my hand and said, ‘Walk ahead, you lead the team.’”

Rohit Sharma moved from Deccan Chargers to Mumbai Indians in 2011, and has been with the five-time champions ever since. Rahul Chahar, however, hasn’t had a similar fate in IPL.

Chahar made his IPL debut in 2017 with Rising Pune Supergiant. He then moved to MI for three years, before Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) for the next three years. In IPL 2025, Chahar played just one match for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and his chances of being retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction are quite low.

The seasons IPL 2020 and 2022 were his best, in terms of number of wickets taken and economy rate. However, he went from being a regular for Mumhai and Punjab to being sidelined in the cash-rich league. Overall, in 79 IPL matches, Chahar has 75 wickets to his name at an unimpressive average of 28.66 and an economy rate slightly under eight.

His IPL luck has been replicated in the national jersey too. Chahar made T20I debut in 2019. In his six-match-long career, he scalped seven wickets at an average of 23.85. He went wicketless in his last T20I against Namibia in 2021. The same year marked his first and last ODI match too, against Sri Lanka, where he picked three wickets at the cost of 54 runs in his full quota of 10 overs.

