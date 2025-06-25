‘Not Test Class’: Legendary India Batter Slams India’s Poor Fielding After First Test Defeat Against England

Five centuries from the Indian batters went in vain as they lost the match by five wickets.

A new and young Team India, led by the newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill, has started the five-match Test series in England with a defeat in Leeds. They lost the match by five wickets even after hitting a record five centuries across both innings. Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has pointed out the fielding errors that allowed England to snatch the game out of India’s grip.

“Full credit to England. Despite India having five centurions, they seemed to have that confidence. As far as the fielding was concerned, it’s just not the catch but the out-fielding was pretty ordinary. Not Test class,” he stated while speaking to Sony Sports.

Sunil Gavaskar on India’s Fielding Woes

The former Indian opener found it hard to criticise the bowlers as the wicket at the Headingley Stadium favoured the batters more. However, he acknowledged the five-wicket haul from ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings.

“Very good pitch to bat on so very tough to criticise the bowlers. Bumrah bowled so well. If he had somebody, keeping it a bit tight, that would have been big help,” he opined.

He also took a dig at the current players for having optional practice sessions. The former player emphasised the significance of representing India in the longest format of the game and urged the players to prepare for it accordingly. Notably, amidst the overall poor fielding performance of Team India, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is facing the most amount of criticism for dropping nearly six catches in the match. The 23-year-old’s below-par fielding efforts have paled his remarkable 101-run knock in the first innings.

“Leave this optional practice aside. You have come here to play for India. So, you practice in a way so that you will give yourself the best,” added Gavaskar.

England vs India 1st Test

England skipper Ben Stokes was brutally criticised after his call to field first in a batting-friendly pitch and sunny conditions at the Headingley Stadium. However, the decision ultimately proved to be right as they backed their previous chasing records and clinched another victory while achieving a 350-plus total in the fourth innings against India.

On the other hand, despite a clinical batting performance from the top-order, which included tons from captain Gill (147), Jaiswal, veteran keeper KL Rahul (137) and the spectacular both-innings hundred from vice-captain Rishabh Pant (134 and 118), India failed to secure a lead in the five-match series. Their over-dependence on the prime pacer Bumrah (who will only feature in three matches to manage his workload) and the sloppy fielding through both innings, have cost them the match.

However, they will take on Stokes and Co. again in the second Test and will look to turn around the result this time. The match will commence on July 6 in Birmingham.

