News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'Not Test Class': Legendary India Batter Sunil Gavaskar Slams India's Poor Fielding After First Test Defeat Against England
indian-cricket-team

‘Not Test Class’: Legendary India Batter Slams India’s Poor Fielding After First Test Defeat Against England

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 25, 2025
3 min read

Five centuries from the Indian batters went in vain as they lost the match by five wickets.

'Not Test Class': Legendary India Batter Sunil Gavaskar Slams India's Poor Fielding After First Test Defeat Against England

A new and young Team India, led by the newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill, has started the five-match Test series in England with a defeat in Leeds. They lost the match by five wickets even after hitting a record five centuries across both innings. Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has pointed out the fielding errors that allowed England to snatch the game out of India’s grip.

“Full credit to England. Despite India having five centurions, they seemed to have that confidence. As far as the fielding was concerned, it’s just not the catch but the out-fielding was pretty ordinary. Not Test class,” he stated while speaking to Sony Sports.

Sunil Gavaskar on India’s Fielding Woes

The former Indian opener found it hard to criticise the bowlers as the wicket at the Headingley Stadium favoured the batters more. However, he acknowledged the five-wicket haul from ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

“Very good pitch to bat on so very tough to criticise the bowlers. Bumrah bowled so well. If he had somebody, keeping it a bit tight, that would have been big help,” he opined.

ALSO READ:

He also took a dig at the current players for having optional practice sessions. The former player emphasised the significance of representing India in the longest format of the game and urged the players to prepare for it accordingly. Notably, amidst the overall poor fielding performance of Team India, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is facing the most amount of criticism for dropping nearly six catches in the match. The 23-year-old’s below-par fielding efforts have paled his remarkable 101-run knock in the first innings.

“Leave this optional practice aside. You have come here to play for India. So, you practice in a way so that you will give yourself the best,” added Gavaskar.

England vs India 1st Test

England skipper Ben Stokes was brutally criticised after his call to field first in a batting-friendly pitch and sunny conditions at the Headingley Stadium. However, the decision ultimately proved to be right as they backed their previous chasing records and clinched another victory while achieving a 350-plus total in the fourth innings against India.

On the other hand, despite a clinical batting performance from the top-order, which included tons from captain Gill (147), Jaiswal, veteran keeper KL Rahul (137) and the spectacular both-innings hundred from vice-captain Rishabh Pant (134 and 118), India failed to secure a lead in the five-match series. Their over-dependence on the prime pacer Bumrah (who will only feature in three matches to manage his workload) and the sloppy fielding through both innings, have cost them the match.

However, they will take on Stokes and Co. again in the second Test and will look to turn around the result this time. The match will commence on July 6 in Birmingham.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
India Test Tour of England
Sunil Gavaskar
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Sai Sudharsan Under Injury Cloud: Will He Be Available For ENG vs IND 2nd Test? 

Sai Sudharsan Under Injury Cloud: Will He Be Available For ENG vs IND 2nd Test? 

Sai Sudharsan managed scores of 0 & 30 respectively in the first Test in Leeds.
2:38 pm
Amogh Bodas
Shubman Gill, ENG vs IND

‘Kohli Wouldn’t Have…’ – Former India Opener Slams Shubman Gill For Defensive Captaincy That Allowed England To Chase 371 at Headingley

The second Test will begin from July 2nd at Edgbaston.
1:24 pm
Ashish Satyam

3 Changes India Playing XI Could See for 2nd ENG vs IND Test in Birmingham

This defeat surfaced numerous issues with India’s Test side as they endure a transition.
11:40 am
Darpan Jain
Rishabh Pant was at his fantastic best again during the first Test against England at Headingley, scoring twin centuries.

Rishabh Pant’s Overseas Test Centuries Hide an Unwanted Pattern That Continued at Headingley vs England

As of now, Pant has six centuries away from home in five matches.
10:24 am
Darpan Jain
Ravindra Jadeja Lambasted By Sanjay Manjrekar After Ordinary Showing on Day 5 of ENG vs IND Headingley Test

Ravindra Jadeja Lambasted By Sanjay Manjrekar After Ordinary Showing on Day 5 of ENG vs IND Headingley Test

Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 0/68 in the first innings and followed it up with figures of 1/104 in the second innings.
10:03 am
Vishnu PN
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has backed his bowlers to come good as the ENG vs IND series progresses.

Will India Play the Same Pace Attack in the 2nd ENG vs IND Test in Birmingham? Gautam Gambhir Gives a Hint

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has backed his bowlers to come good as the series progresses.
8:59 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.