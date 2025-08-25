News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Former India Player highlights why Shubman Gill Was Preferred Over Yashasvi Jaiswal In the Asia Cup 2025 Squad
indian-cricket-team

Former India Player highlights why Shubman Gill Was Preferred Over Yashasvi Jaiswal In the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 25, 2025
4 min read

Shubman Gill has played 21 T20Is for India.

Former India Player highlights why Shubman Gill Was Preferred Over Yashasvi Jaiswal In the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to kickstart in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 9. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the squad for the tournament. The Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format after the one in 2023 was played in the 50-over format. India are the current champions of the Asia Cup in the ODI format, whereas Sri Lanka clinched the title in 2022, which was played in the T20I format. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team, and Shubman Gill will be his deputy for the tournament.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Manchester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Toss – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
CECC CEC-A

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Thrissur Titans TTS

40/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Shivamogga Lions SML

Hubli Tigers HBT

10/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Northern Suburbs NSBB

144/6

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Valley VLLY

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings

The inclusion of Shubman Gill as the vice-captain has raised a lot of eyebrows. Though his skills in the shortest format of the game are extremely good, the fact that he was made the deputy comes as a surprise for many. Another shocker came in the form of the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal from the squad. Jaiswal has been included in the stand-by players. But the Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper is nowhere to be seen in the 15-man squad which will be on the flight to the UAE.

Former India spinner, Maninder Singh, spoke about the inclusion of Gill as the vice-captain. He also justified Gill’s selection in the team stating that the management might be looking at Gill as the future captain of India in all formats. He predicted that the selectors have taken the decision keeping the future in mind. And because India’s Test skipper has age on his side, it would be good to nurture him under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy for the next two years.

“I feel that the selectors have basically decided that he is going to be our future captain. And if he is going to be our future captain, then you better make him the vice-captain because Surya Kumar Yadav may have just another two years of T20 cricket, and then you have Gill ready under him”, said Maninder with PTI videos.

ALSO READ:

India’s Team Combination After Shubman Gill As Deputy

Despite the snubs of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Indians look well set for the tournament. The top-order is one of the headaches that the management and Suryakumar Yadav will have to sort out. Shubman Gill’s selection as the vice-captain will mean that he walks into the playing XI. Abhishek Sharma is a sure contender for the opening spot, considering his exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His explosive starts help the team steer through the powerplay in the shortest format of the game.

The problem revolves around the inclusion or otherwise of Sanju Samson. If not for Shubman Gill in the squad, Samson was the most preferred opener alongside Abhishek. But since Gill is not slated to open the batting, the only way Samson can play is in the middle-order. And to say the least, he has started batting in the middle order for his franchise in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. This might be an indication of some communication from the team management. As long as the wicketkeeping role is concerned, Jitesh Sharma is the firm favourite to start.

The bowling looks sorted with Jasprit Bumrah as the spearhead of the attack. However, it has been clarified that the pacer would not play each game in the series. Along with him, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana will take up the mantle of the fast bowling. To add to that, Hardik Pandya will be the bowling all-rounder in the team. The team has decided to go with a heavy spin-bowling attack, considering the conditions in UAE. The dry weather in the subcontinent is what can contribute towards the success of the team.

Asia Cup 2025
India
Maninder Singh
Shubman Gill
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Days Before Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram Urges India to Resume Playing Tests

Days Before Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Former Captain Urges India-Pakistan to Resume Playing Tests

These two nations last played a red-ball fixture back in 2007.
5:43 pm
Sreejita Sen
Wasim Jaffer nephew Armaan Jaffer Contract cancelled, ex Mumbai Indians Jayant Yadav recruited

Contract Cancelled for Nephew of Former India Star for Upcoming Domestic Season, Ex-Mumbai Indians Player Recruited

3:14 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Former Player Takes Sly Swipe At India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Over His Pakistan Struggles Before Asia Cup 2025

He is yet to cross the 20-run mark in an innings against Pakistan.
3:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
Star India Player Arshdeep Singh Coach Opens Up About His Non-selection During ENG vs IND Tests 2025

Not Abhimanyu Easwaran, Another India Player Voices Disappointment At Lack of Game-time on England Tour

He has been named in the North Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-finals.
9:52 am
Sreejita Sen
Sanju Samson Makes Strong Claim for Opening Spot in Asia Cup 2025 After Blasting Explosive Century in KCL 2025

Sanju Samson Makes Strong Claim for Opening Spot in Asia Cup 2025 After Blasting Explosive Century in KCL 2025

4:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Warrior Who Refused To Budge

Cheteshwar Pujara: The Warrior Who Refused To Budge

He played 103 Test matches for India.
10:22 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.