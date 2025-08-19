Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain As BCCI Announce India Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill last played a T20I in July 2024.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, announced the 15-man India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Men in Blue in the continental tournament, whereas Shubman Gill has been named the vice-captain of the side.

The Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 9 and matches will take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The tournament will be held in the T20 format keeping the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in mind. ja

Shubman Gill has not played a T20I for India since July 2024, when India had faced Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, there was a lot of talk around Shreyas Iyer’s possible inclusion in the squad, but the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain has not found a place. Yashasvi Jaiswal is also a notable absentee. Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, though, has been included in the squad.

Suryakumar Yadav on Shubman Gill being named India vice captain

Captain Suryakumar Yadav noted that Shubman Gill was the vice-captain of the Indian side after the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is one of the reasons they have named him the vice-captain for the Asia Cup as well.

“Shubman Gill was vice-captain last year when the new cycle began post the World Cup, so makes sense to bring him back,” SKY said during a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Agarkar echoed SKY’s views, and hoped that Gill would discover the kind of form he was in during the Test series against England. That series, which ended 2-2, was Gill’s first as the new skipper of the Indian Test team. The Punjab batter was the highest run-getter of that series with 754 runs from 10 innings at an average of 75.40.

“He is already leading in Test cricket, like Surya mentioned he was VC in the last T20I he played for India. We obviously see leadership quality in him. His form in England is what we are hoping for,” Agarkar said.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who hasn’t played a T20I since featuring in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, has been picked in the India squad for the Asia Cup. The Gujarat pacer’s workload has been a major talking point recently, primarily due to his recurring back injuries. He played just three out of the five Tests against England in the recently-concluded series, taking three wickets.

Ajit Agarkar on Jasprit Bumrah’s availability

Agarkar also gave an update on Bumrah’s availability for the matches at the Asia Cup. According to him, it is a no-brainer that Bumrah becomes available for all the big games.

“I don’t think there’s any written plan. Been a nice break after the England series. Physios, team management and people concerned have always been in touch. Tried to look after him since we know how valuable he is. Clearly we want him available for all the big games. There are WCs, CT, big series like England, Australia – you want him available,” said Agarkar.

“Because he’s picked up injuries over the last 2-3 years, because of how special and unique it is – it won’t change. Based on how he’s feeling and how we require him, we hope he’s available more often than not,” he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar among list of India standbys for Asia Cup 2025

Agarkar also announced the standbys list for the Asia Cup. That list includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag.

India are in Group A for the eight-team Asia Cup 2025 tournament along with Pakistan, UAE and Oman. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign with a game against UAE in Dubai on September 10, and will face Pakistan at the same venue on September 14.

They will then lock horns against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19. India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having thumped Sri Lanka in the final of the 2023 edition, which was held in the ODI format.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.