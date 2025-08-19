Not Shreyas Iyer Or Yashasvi Jaiswal, Former India Batter Feels THIS Player Deserves An Explanation After Asia Cup 2025 Squad

The Asia Cup will commence from September 9.

Squad selection is a thankless job. One selects a group of 15 players, and receives questions from another 15 which did not get selected. Add to it the pressures of answering to the media groups, and it is enough to send one in a complete state of frenzy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament is scheduled to begin from September 9 onwards, and will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Batters Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn’t find a place in India’s 15-member squad.

Though Yashasvi Jaiswal is included in the team as a stand-by player along with four others, Shreyas Iyer didn’t stand a chance. The chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, was asked about Shreyas Iyer’s chances in the squad. The former Indian all-rounder stated that Shreyas had done nothing wrong for his exclusion, but it wasn’t the selectors’ mistake as well. Despite his impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper will have to wait for his chance to don the blue jersey.

Having said that, Former Batter Mohammad Kaif has raised concerns on a different matter. Shubman Gill has been included in the team as a vice-captain and is likely to open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma. However, Kaif strongly expressed the hope that Axar Patel had been informed by the selectors of not being the vice-captain before the announcement of the squad. The left-handed all-rounder was India’s vice-captain in their last T20I series. He did not do anything wrong to be robbed off the spot. And this is why Kaif feels that he deserves an explanation.

I hope Axar Patel was informed about his removal from vice-captaincy in advance and he didn't come to know about it from the press conference. Axar did no wrong so he deserves an explanation. @akshar2026 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 19, 2025

Does India Stand a Chance Without Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal?

In a nutshell, yes. Without the two prolific batters, India still is a formidable side to beat. India’s only concerns would be selection issues at the top-of the order. With Shubman Gill being picked as the vice-captain, he will walk into the XI. That leaves Sanju Samson hanging by a thread. With Gill and Abhishek Sharma almost confirmed at the top, Samson might have to be benched.

ALSO READ:

The middle-order is also stacked up with some good options. The likes of Tilak Varma and skipper Suryakumar Yadav will be slotted at No.3 and No.4 respectively. To add to that, destructive players like Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh will come into the picture. Axar Patel would be a good all-rounder option as well to take India’s batting deep. The only headache for the management could have been the openers’ conundrum. But with Gill in a leadership role, he will have to take the field now.

The bowling, led by Jasprit Bumrah looks settled as well. Though India lack the option of a proper right-arm off-spinner, the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel add some solid strength. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh are the two pacers who will accompany Bumrah, who is not expected to feature in all games. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube are also expected to pick up some bowling load. Overall, it looks a very balanced team.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (Capt.), Shubman Gill (Vice-capt), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.