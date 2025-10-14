Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch The First-Class Tournament in India?

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will kickstart on October 15 and will continue till February 2026. The 91st season of India’s premier red-ball tournament will consist of 138 thrilling clashes between 38 sides. Fans eager to witness the action unfold in real time will find out the Ranji Trophy 2025 live streaming details here.

Notably, all the participating teams have been divided into four Elite groups with eight sides each, while the remaining six teams, including Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim, are set to compete in a different Plate group.

However, for the Elite division, every team will face the other seven opponents of their group, and the top two sides will qualify for the knock-outs, which will commence on February 6. Three-time Ranji-winners Vidarbha will enter the multi-day tournament as the defending champions.

On the other hand, Mumbai holds the record for claiming the most Ranji titles with an astonishing 42 winning campaigns in the history of the prestigious domestic league. But in the latest season, they lost in the semifinal against the eventual champions, Vidarbha. Karnataka has the next-best trophy haul of the tournament with eight Ranji titles to their name so far.

Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming in India?

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar.

Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Telecast in India?

Fans can watch the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 live telecast in India in Sports 18 Network.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Groups

Elite Group A Elite Group B Elite Group C Elite Group D Andhra Pradesh Chandigarh Assam Chhattisgarh Baroda Kerala Haryana Delhi Jharkhand Maharashtra Gujarat Himachal Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Goa Services Jammu & Kashmir Vidarbha Madhya Pradesh Tripura Rajasthan Odisha Karnataka Bengal Mumbai Nagaland Saurashtra Railway Hyderabad Tamil Nadu Punjab Uttarakhand Puducherry

Plate Group – Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: When Will The Matches Start?

All of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 fixtures will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

