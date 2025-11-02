Redemption For Shafali Verma As She Lights Up IND vs SA Women’s World Cup 2025 Final, Registers Highest Score in ODIs

It was only her second match of the Women's World Cup 2025.

From not being a part of the squad six days ago to registering her highest score in ODIs, Shafali Verma has completed a redemption arc in the ongoing IND vs SA Women’s World Cup 2025 final in Navi Mumbai.

Shafali Verma Smashes Highest Score in ODIs During IND vs SA Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

After almost two hours of delay due to rain, South Africa won the toss and took the field at the DY Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Smriti Mandhana and Verma added 104 runs, the highest opening partnership for India in a World Cup knockout match. After Mandhana’s (45 off 58) wicket, Jemimah Rodrigues added 24 off 37.

While wickets kept tumbling, Verma continued her flamboyant form. The 21-year-old struck 87 off 78 balls, which included seven boundaries and two sixes. In the process, Shafali Verma registered her highest score in ODIs, going past her previous score of 71 not out.

Verma, who was called in as an injury replacement after Pratika Rawal, has taken the selection panel by storm. She straightaway played the semi-final against Australia, but could manage only 10 runs.

Earlier, she was snubbed from both white-ball formats of the game. She was later taken back in T20Is, but still kept away from the 50-over format.

Before the ongoing multination event, Verma last played an ODI or T20I match in October 2024. The Haryana player has been in top form ever since her comeback in the Indian team, starting with the T20I series on the England tour in July 2025.

Verma was part of the WWC warm-up fixture too and made 70 against New Zealand. She also batted well in the India A games. Overall, in ODIs, Verma has 700+ runs in 31 appearances with an 84 strike rate. She has smashed five half-centuries so far. Fighting a sub-par average of below 25, Verma is stamping her authority with top scores in her red-hot form.

