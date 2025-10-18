Rinku Singh Smashes 165, Prithvi Shaw Scores Fifty; Prabhsimran Singh and Karun Nair Among Flops in Ranji Trophy

Apart from Rinku, several other batters scored runs.

Rinku Singh hit a marvellous century in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 fixture between Uttar Pradesh and Andhra in Kanpur. He batted at No.5 and came up with a timely knock to keep his team on track after a few quick wickets in the middle.

Rinku scored 165 in 273 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and two maximums. The wickets kept falling from the other end once Madhav Kaushik got out, but he ensured Uttar Pradesh were on track to get near Andhra’s first-innings score.

There were solid partnerships with the lower order, and once the eighth wicket fell, Rinku unleashed his hitting gears and accelerated tremendously. It was indeed a one-man show after those rapid wickets, as he re-stamped his authority as a red-ball batter.

Ruturaj Gaikwad continues his good run

Ruturaj Gaikwad played one of his best red-ball knocks in the first innings, scoring a valiant 91. He has continued his fine run in the next attempt and smashes another half-century.

He scored an unbeaten 55 in 81 balls, including three boundaries. The game ended in a draw, with Maharashtra taking a first-innings lead.

Mayank Agarwal comes up with a fighting knock

After failing in the first innings, Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal played a prudent knock in the second innings against Saurashtra. He scored 64 runs in 126 balls, including four boundaries, as no other batter could apply himself at the crease.

The next best score was 34 by Nikin Jose, as Karnataka bundled for 232 in the second innings. Mayank’s knock highlighted how good he can be, even in precarious situations, as he remains one of his team’s best batters.

Prithvi Shaw compiles a solid 75

Another batter who failed in the first innings but covered up with a decent knock in the next innings is Prithvi Shaw. He scored 75 runs in 102 deliveries, comprising seven boundaries, after registering a duck earlier in the game.

He formed a nice opening partnership of 84 runs with Arshin Kulkarni before another small one with S A Veer for the second wicket. Shaw would have liked to convert this score into a big one because the conditions have eased now.

Yash Dhull makes fifty after a 4-ball duck

Yash Dhull was dismissed on a duck in the first innings, but recovered well to make a substantial score in the next turn. He scored 53 runs in 71 deliveries, including seven fours, while opening the innings.

His knock ensured Delhi were off to a stable start before other batters took the innings forward. Eventually, the game ended in a draw, with Delhi taking the first-innings lead.

Andre Siddarth scores a gritty 80

Not many things went right for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy clash against Jharkhand, but Andre Siddarth proved his red-ball credentials again. He accumulated 80 runs in 180 balls, with 12 fours, in the second innings.

No other batter could even score a fifty in either innings, and Siddarth scored 37.73% of the team’s runs alone in the second dig. Unfortunately, Siddarth’s valiant knock went in vain as Tamil Nadu lost by an innings and 114 runs.

Prabhsimran Singh remains unimpressive, Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair fail

Prabhsimran Singh made a false start to the Ranji Trophy, registering low scores in both innings. After scoring only four runs in the first innings, he fell on 21 in the second innings.

He came into the tournament with good form, scoring runs against Australia A, but couldn’t translate the form into red-ball cricket. He hopes to perform better in the second round.

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair failed to make a mark in the second innings. After hitting impressive fifties in arduous conditions in the first innings, the duo fell on low scores to leave Karnataka reeling.

Padikkal could only assemble 19 runs in 44 balls, including two boundaries, while Nair departed on the score of 8. Both could have added more and provided support to Mayank.

