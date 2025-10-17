Selection Chairman Ajit Agarkar responds to Mohammed Shami After India Fast Bowler Questions Non-Selection

The speedster has not played a Test match since June 2023.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the squads for the bilateral white-ball series against Australia, and they did not sit well with Mohammed Shami. The Indian pacer, who once played an integral part of the side’s success was not included in the squad which was to be on the flight Down Under.

Shami last played for India in the ICC Champions Trophy Final against New Zealand in Dubai. Post that, he also played nine matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), after which an injury forced him out of the tournament. After a three-month break for the game, the 35-year-old returned to competitive cricket in the Duleep Trophy, playing for the East Zone.

In a recent interview, Shami expressed his disappointment over not being included in India’s squads for the tour to Australia. Though he mentioned that he was back to being fit, the SRH pacer also highlighted lack of communication from BCCI’s end. However, Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar has weighed in on the matter, speaking at a recent event.

Mohammed Shami On BCCI’s Lack Of Communication

Whether the board should reach out to the player for selection, or vice versa is a question – the answer of which can be anyone’s guess. However, the Indian speedster spoke in a recent interview, stating that even though he was fit, there was no communication from the BCCI whatsoever before releasing the squad for the tour to Australia.

Selection in the India team has always been a difficult process for the selectors. After the squads for the Asia Cup 2025 were declared, the selectors were in the fray for omitting Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal from the team. This time around, Shami expressed that if he was not fit, he would not be playing in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal. Furthermore, he stated that he can play ODI cricket if he is able to cater to the demands of the four-day format.

“I have said this before. Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn’t be here playing for Bengal. If I can play four-dayers [Ranji Trophy], I can also play 50-overs cricket”, said Mohammed Shami in an interview.

Moreover, the fast bowler also mentioned that it was not his job to give fitness updates to the selectors. According to Mohammed Shami, if the selectors wanted him in the team, they should have reached out to him seeking an update on his fitness. Shami, who was out of competitive cricket following an injury, is now fit and raring to go. He stated that he is ready to play at the highest level whenever they want him to.

Ajit Agarkar’s Response To Mohammed Shami

The former India all-rounder attended an event, in which he spoke about a lot of topics. He touched upon the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and whether they would be considered for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Furthermore, Agarkar also shed light on Mohammed Shami’s statements. He maintained that the pacer was injured during India’s tour to England, and there might have been no further update.

Agarkar also expressed that if Shami would have been fit before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, he would have surely been on the flight to England. However, with India’s domestic season just starting currently, the BCCI would keep a tab on his performances, on the basis of which the future action would be decided. Agarkar was keen to state that if Shami performs well, the door is certainly open for him to come back to the side.

The 35-year-old Indian pacer has had his phases with injuries. Evan during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year, Ajit Agarkar stated that the team was desperate to have him in the squad. But unfortunately, his fitness was not up to the mark. However, the Chairman of Selectors did not make any statement about the squad which was declared for the upcoming Australian tour.

“He has been an incredible performer for India. If he said something, maybe that is a conversation for me to have with him or him to have with me”, Agarkar stated in the interview.

