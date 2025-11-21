Rishabh Pant Reflects On India Captaincy Debut In Shubman Gill Absence For Guwahati Test

The IND vs SA 2nd Test begins on November 22.

As India gear up to lock horns against the reigning world champions, South Africa, in the second Test at Guwahati on November 22, a new captain will take charge. Rishabh Pant, stepping in for the sidelined Shubman Gill, admitted that leading India in a one-off Test isn’t the ideal scenario.

Gill has been ruled out of the IND vs SA 2nd Test due to a neck spasm, which also forced him to miss a major part of the first Test in Kolkata. After retiring hurt in India’s first innings and being admitted to the hospital, Gill’s participation in the series ended prematurely. India’s 30-run loss in Kolkata on a spin-friendly pitch has put them on the brink of another series whitewash, trailing 0-1 in the two-match series.

Rishabh Pant Reflects on India Captaincy Debut

Rishabh Pant, who will captain India in the series decider, addressed the pressure openly at the pre-match conference, citing one-off match is not an ideal scenario.

“One-off match is not the best scenario for a captain, but I am thankful to the BCCI for giving me this honour,” Pant said. “Sometimes, if you think too much about a big occasion, it doesn’t help. I don’t want to overthink. We had a tough first Test and we need to do whatever is required to win.”

On his leadership approach, Pant claimed that his captaincy style is a blend of traditional strategy and instinctive innovation.

“I want to keep it a mixture of both. Being conventional helps, but thinking outside the box also works. It’s all about balance. And yes, I definitely back my instincts,” said Pant.

Regarding Gill’s replacement in the playing XI, Pant confirmed a decision has been made, but declined to reveal the player’s name, “We have decided on who will play in place of Shubman. The person who will play knows he is playing.”

This Test will also be the first-ever match hosted at Guwahati’s Baraspara Stadium, adding an extra layer of significance.

India will have to choose among Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Nitish Kumar Reddy to fill Gill’s spot. A key concern remains the left-hand batter-heavy lineup India fielded in Kolkata, which played into the hands of South African off-spinner Simon Harmer, the Player of the Match for his eight-wicket match haul.

However, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has downplayed the talks of the offspinner-left-hander dynamic, pointing out that South Africa too had a left-arm spinner, Keshav Maharaj, to work in their favour.

With Guwahati’s pitch expected to offer more balance than Kolkata’s, India might be tempted to play an extra batter rather than a fourth spinner or a second left-arm orthodox bowler. If Sudharsan replaces Gill, bringing in Reddy for Axar Patel could keep the left-right batting combination intact while potentially providing useful bowling options.

As India look to bounce back and level the series, all eyes will be on Pant’s captaincy debut and India’s lineup choices at this pivotal stage of the contest.

