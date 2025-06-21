Rishabh Pant Shatters Another MS Dhoni Record, Becomes Most Successful Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter in Tests with Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Rishabh Pant registered his seventh Test century.

Rishabh Pant converted his unbeaten 65 to a massive century on the morning of Day 2 of the first Test in Leeds. India were 359/3 at stumps on Day 1. Pant brought up his seventh ton in the longest format of the game, getting there in 146 deliveries. Pant walked about to bat when India’s score was 221/3 on Day 1. Soon after, he came down the wicket to thrash Ben Stokes for a boundary down the ground, making his intentions very clear. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter has shown his impact on many occasions before and is widely regarded for his ability to play an aggressive brand of cricket.

The Indian vice-captain has broken the shackles of yet another record. He has overtaken MS Dhoni for the most number of centuries scored by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests. Pant was at level with India’s 2011 World Cup-winning skipper, a record that now belongs only to the 27-year-old.

Pant Shattering Records

The Indian vice-captain etched his name in some record books. The dashing wicketkeeper-batter has now scored 79* maximums in Test cricket, the third-most for any Indian. He scored six sixes in this inning en route to a massive 134 to take India to the brink of a very competitive total in the first Test at Headingly. To add to that, this was also his third-highest score in Test matches. This was also his third century on English soil in the longest format.

Rishabh Pant in Tests

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been a crucial inclusion in the Test set-up. He possesses the ability to play with intent and can take the attack to the opposition within no time. In 44 Test matches, Pant has scored a massive 3032 runs at an average of 43.31. Moreover, this is his third ton on English soil, coupled with three fifties as well.

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) skipper also became the fastest Asian wicketkeeper to score 3000 Test runs, a feat that he achieved on Day 1. Moreover, Pant has the third-highest Test average for wicketkeeper-batters with 3000 runs or above, only behind Adam Gilchrist and Andy Flower.

