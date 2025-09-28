Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha was accused of intentionally obstructing field after India skipper Suryakumar Yadav appealed against his counterpart during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 16th over of Pakistan’s innings. Axar Patel bowled a slightly floated delivery outside off as Salman drove it towards extra cover.

SKY dove to his left but did not stop the ball cleanly, which gave Salman time to race back for the second. However, before completing the second run, Surya’s throw, which was headed towards the wicket, hit the Pakistan captain and SKY immediately turned to the umpires who sent the decision upstairs.

Replays later showed that Salman was indeed looking at the ball but the third umpires deemed the appeal was without any merit, since the Pakistan skipper made no change in his running direction and adjudged him not out.

Pakistan batting collapse again in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

Speaking about the IND vs PAK match so far, the Men in Green would be disappointed with their batting collapse especially after a strong start. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman put up a fiery first-wicket stand of 54-ball 84 to lay a strong foundation but following their departure, it all went downhill for Pakistan.

Pakistan have lost six wickets for the next 50 runs and are currently looking in severe crisis.

At the time of writing this report, the Pakistan scoreboard read 134 for 7 in 16.4 overs with Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz batting in the middle.

For India, the spinners have once again delivered the goods with Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel two wickets each, while Kuldeep Yadav has snared three.

Notably, this is the first ever IND vs PAK final match in the 41 years of Asia Cup history.

