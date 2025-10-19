Virat Kohli Reveals What Gets Him Going Against Australia, Impact of Middle Finger to Crowd in 2011 Ahead of AUS vs IND 1st ODI.

Virat Kohli boasts a great record against Australia.

Virat Kohli has consistently thrived against Australia, a team that has brought out his very best across formats over the years. More importantly, he has been in the opponent’s face whenever India have travelled Down Under and has had multiple spats with players and the crowd.

In an interview with Fox Cricket before the start of the first ODI in Perth, Kohli explained he would wake up early and watch Test matches in Australia, and he was thrilled to watch the balls fly on fast decks across venues. Additionally, he was inspired by players like Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, who used to dominate the Aussies in their own backyard, albeit through distinct methods.

“Growing up watching cricket as a kid, when you woke up early and watched Test cricket in Australia as a kid, the ball flying off the pitch, I used to go, ‘Wow, if I can step up on these conditions against these opponents, then it’ll be something I can be really proud of’. That’s what I learned watching players from the past like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag.”

Kohli also praised how hard Australia play their cricket and never give breathing space on the field, which motivated him to take them on. However, he realised very early that watching on TV and actually doing it on the field are different because the crowd is ruthless.

“Also, the Australian setup: they were in your face, intimidating and taking the game on. That was something that inspired me to come here and do the same. Quite early in my career, I found it was easier to watch on TV than come here in this hostile environment. But it helped shape me as a cricketer. You can’t escape from the crowd. You’ve got to come back every day.”

Virat Kohli on the infamous middle finger incident in 2011

There have been multiple fierce moments in Virat Kohli’s career, but one moment that truly defined him came early in his career. On the 2011/12 Australia tour, Kohli was consistently taunted and subjected to verbal abuse by the ruthless Aussie supporters in Sydney, and he showed them his middle finger after being aggravated by their antics.

Kohli recalls the English batter Kevin Pietersen told him that you don’t need to take it personally whenever Australia come hard. They have respect for the competitive fight the opponent brings, and it will help you become better as a cricketer.

“Guys like Kevin Pietersen, who copped it before.. I didn’t understand it initially. He told me something about Australia – ‘you feel like they are on you every time. Don’t take it personally; at the back of their mind, they appreciate the way you play cricket. If you go out there and play competitive cricket like that, a) you will be a good cricketer, b) you’ll realise over a period of time, it’ll shape your mental make-up as a cricketer.”

"I used to feel like wow, if I'd be able to step up in these conditions and against this opposition, that will be something that I could be really proud of as a cricketer," Virat Kohli said.



This might well be Kohli’s last tour to Australia, and he will look to finish on a high note. More importantly, he will look to bring out his attacking nature and play cricket hard for one final time Down Under.

