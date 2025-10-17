Right After Ajit Agarkar’s Comments, Mohammed Shami Hits Back At Selector From Ranji Trophy Sidelines

The speedster was not included in India's squad for the Australia series.

It has not even been a couple of hours after India’s Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar spoke about the non-inclusion of Mohammed Shami in the recent squad for the series against Australia. However, the Indian speedster, who is currently with the Bengal team for the Ranji Trophy, took no time to hit back at the selector for his comments.

At an event, Ajit Agarkar clarified that the 35-year-old Indian pacer was not in the scheme of things for selection recently due to his fitness. Shami missed out on India’s recent tour to England after he was ruled out from the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury that he sustained after just nine games. However, he was back in action for the Duleep Trophy three months later, representing the East Zone.

Mohammed Shami last represented the Men in Blue in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy in March 2025. In five matches, Shami picked nine wickets in total, and was the joint second-most wicket-taker in the tournament. He bowled with an economy of under six, and also picked a five-wicket haul in the five games played.

ALSO READ:

Mohammed Shami Hits Back At Ajit Agarkar

Upon being asked about the exclusion of Mohammed Shami from India’s squad to Australia, Ajit Agarkar had a very direct response. He stated that there were concerns with the fast bowler’s fitness, and hence was not included in the 15-member squad.

Having said that, Shami had presented a different perspective than what Agarkar portrayed. Firstly, he mentioned that there was no communication from the BCCI in terms of inquiring about his fitness. Secondly, he stated that if he was unfit, he would not be playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. To add to that, the pacer also played in the Duleep Trophy recently. Moreover, he added that communicating about his fitness to the BCCI was not his job.

In the event, Agarkar even stated that the board wanted Shami to be on the flight to Australia last year for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but he was not fit. To add to that, he mentioned that the door to selection is always open and the BCCI would be watching Shami from close quarters for his performance in the Ranji Trophy.

Having said that, Agarkar’s latest response got a reply from Mohammed Shami within minutes. The speedster from Bengal reverted referring to his performance in the opening match of the Ranji Trophy. Shami picked three wickets in 14.5 overs, giving away just 37 runs.

“Let him say whatever he wants. You’ve seen how I bowled. It’s all in front of your eyes”, said Shami in response to Agarkar’s statement.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.