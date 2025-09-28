Where Did India Win the Asia Cup Final 2025 vs Pakistan? Dissecting The Major Turning Points From The IND vs PAK Clash

India beat Pakistan for the third consecutive time in the tournament.

Dubai is Blue! India have clinched their 9th Asia Cup title. All roads led to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as India and Pakistan locked horns in the Final of the Asia Cup 2025. The pitch at this venue usually gets better to bat on as the game progresses. But this was something different. The pitch slowed down as the game went on, giving us a nail biter.

Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman got Pakistan off to a steady start. The Shaheens were 113/1 at one point. But that is when all hell broke loose. They lost wickets in a heap to be dismissed for 146. Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, bowling a spell of 4/30 in his quota.

The Pakistanis got rid of Abhishek Sharma early, and had the Indians rattled at 20/3 with the top three back in the hut. However, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson stitched a glorious partnership to take India to the brink of victory. India clinched the Final by five wickets, and here are some of the major turning points from the clash.

Smart Bowling Changes and Match-ups Ft. Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya did not feature in the Indian XI for the Final because he had a niggle. The Men in Blue surely lost his services with the bat, but bowling was his domain in this tournament too. With him out, Suryakumar Yadav opened the bowling with Shivam Dube, which was an unorthodox call. It could have gone either way, but went in India’s favour.

Barring Abhishek Sharma, India were reduced to five bowling options. Tilak Varma pitched in with a solitary over of his off-break, conceding nine runs. And this is why it was important to get Dube’s overs out, which the Indians did. Pakistan might have missed a trick by not taking him on at the start.

In another move from the Indian skipper, he brought on Axar Patel to bowl just after Mohammad Haris came out at No.4. Stats suggest that the right-hander has not enjoyed facing left-arm spinners. Haris has been dismissed six times out of nine innings to left-arm spinners, and Axar did get the better of him. The Blues seemed to have done their homework.

Ever so dependable, ever so deceptive 🌀



Watch the Asia Cup Final LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Noq6vn5UIA — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 28, 2025

Where India Could Have Lost the Plot

The Men in Blue had got to a fiery start in every single game in the campaign. In every match, their powerplay exceeded 60. But on this occasion, all they could manage was a modest 36/3. The Pakistanis put the top-order under tremendous pressure to send all the top three in the batting order packing.

Abhishek Sharma never looked the kind of batter he has in his previous six innings. Right from ball one, he was out of shape and could not time and of his shots to perfection. Having said that, skipper Suryakumar Yadav has not been anywhere close to his best in the campaign. His ability to play proactive cricket instead of reactive cricket is what stands against the Indian skipper.

It seemed as if the Indians were in a hurry to get things done. Even after losing Abhishek early, they continued to put their foot on the pedal and kept losing wickets. What Faheem Ashraf did wonderfully well, was that he utilized his slower deliveries to utmost perfection. Both Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill were dismissed to slower deliveries.

ALSO READ:

Why Tilak Varma’s Knock Was an Awareness Masterclass

The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter walked in to bat with the score at 10/2. The Pakistani bowlers were breathing fire and were on the top of their game. With wickets tumbling all around, Tilak Varma provided India with exactly what they needed at that stage.

Keeping a calm head on his shoulders, the 22-year-old stitched a gritty 57-run partnership with Sanju Samson to steady India’s ship. To add to that, the duo kept picking singles and ensured that the scoreboard kept ticking. This was one of the most important phases in the game, and Tilak along with Sanju mastered it well.

One thing which separates Tilak from many others is his presence of mind. He has showcased the ability to play the situation on multiple occasions, and that was exactly what he did. Come the T20 World Cup in 2026, Tilak should be one of the most favourite to start for India at the No.4 position. His crucial 53-ball 69* propelled India to lift the Asia Cup 2025 title!

A diamond forged under pressure 💎



Tilak Varma, you beauty 👌



Watch the Asia Cup Final LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/2YH2MZ6zUf — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 28, 2025

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.