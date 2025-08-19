‘Who Did You Pick…’ – Fans Question the Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal From the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal is picked as a stand-by player for the Asia Cup 2025.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad that will be on the flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Asia Cup 2025. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and selector Ajit Agarkar also briefed the media in a press conference, just after the declaration of the 15-man squad. The tournament is scheduled to begin from September 9, and will be played in the T20 format. Though the squad looks robust from the outset, there were notable points of discussion amongst fans and cricketing pundits in the fraternity. Shubman Gill is back into the side, and will be the deputy to Suryakumar Yadav. But Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal will miss the flight.
Most importantly, the exclusion of players like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal have not boded well with the fans. The duo has played well in the T20 format and deserved to be in the squad. But they couldn’t find the place in the jam-packed Indian squad for the tournament. Both the players have been instrumental to their team’s chances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Jaiswal has been scoring runs consistently, Shreyas took both his teams into the Final of the IPL – even winning it on one occasion.
Though it is extremely hard on the two players, their fans have not taken the decision in the best possible way. From fans to the stakeholders of the game, here are some of the reactions to the news of the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal from the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025.
The most notable debate in India’s squad will be at the top of the order. Selector Ajit Agarkar stated that Abhishek Sharma will be the preferred choice for the opening spot. Along with him, either Shubman Gill or Sanju Samson will feature as the opener. But with Gill as the vice-captain, the decision seems a bit harsh on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper. Moreover, the likes of skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are slated to take the No.3 and No.4 spots, leaving no room for someone like Gill to bat a spot down.
The inclusion of Jitesh Sharma is a big positive for the Men in Blue. But that also means that Samson will have to wait for his chance to be in the playing XI. To add to that, what sparked more outrage amongst the fans was the non-selection of Shreyas Iyer, even in the reserves of the side. The selection committee decided to go ahead with an extra wicketkeeper option in Dhruv Jurel as a part of the reserves. Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna and Yashasvi Jaiswal are named as the stand-by players.
Shreyas Iyer has had a prolific run in the Indian Premier League. After lifting the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024, it was a shocker that the franchise let him into the auction pool. Despite being released, the Punjab Kings skipper played some brilliant cricket in 2025 to take his team into the Final of the league. On the other hand, Jaiswal’s form in the shortest format has also been magnificent. In 23 matches, he has scored 723 runs at an average of almost 37. His strike-rate also reads 167.31, which is massive for the T20I format.