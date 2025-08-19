‘Who Did You Pick…’ – Fans Question the Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal From the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal is picked as a stand-by player for the Asia Cup 2025.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad that will be on the flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Asia Cup 2025. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and selector Ajit Agarkar also briefed the media in a press conference, just after the declaration of the 15-man squad. The tournament is scheduled to begin from September 9, and will be played in the T20 format. Though the squad looks robust from the outset, there were notable points of discussion amongst fans and cricketing pundits in the fraternity. Shubman Gill is back into the side, and will be the deputy to Suryakumar Yadav. But Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal will miss the flight.

Most importantly, the exclusion of players like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal have not boded well with the fans. The duo has played well in the T20 format and deserved to be in the squad. But they couldn’t find the place in the jam-packed Indian squad for the tournament. Both the players have been instrumental to their team’s chances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Jaiswal has been scoring runs consistently, Shreyas took both his teams into the Final of the IPL – even winning it on one occasion.

Though it is extremely hard on the two players, their fans have not taken the decision in the best possible way. From fans to the stakeholders of the game, here are some of the reactions to the news of the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal from the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal did nothing wrong..he just lost to the idea of an organization trying their best to push forward a new poster boy for Indian cricket for years to come. #AsiaCup — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) August 19, 2025

BCCI treating Jaiswal & Iyer pic.twitter.com/eJJpehJEua — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) August 19, 2025

Gill selected over Jaiswal who was in T20 WC winning squad as the back up to Rohit & Kohli?? BCCI’s superstar obsession will never end man lol.

Jaiswal is a better T20 Batter and the world knows it even if we go on to win the cup. And yes we shouldn’t be playing it first of all. — Chinmay Gawade (@ChinmayCG99) August 19, 2025

I don't think the question is who Shreyas Iyer can replace. I'd rather ask who exactly did you pick in place of Shreyas Iyer? And why? https://t.co/5rfCbJEk08 — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 19, 2025

Exclusion of Shreyas baffles me. No player in this team matches his experience & performance in T20. Are we to believe that the cold war between 2 Mumbaikars is the reason Shreyas finds himself out. First he lost annual contract for missing a Ranji game. Maturity is at discount — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) August 19, 2025

You gotta feel for Shreyas Iyer. Has done really well in the recent past and should’ve been in the squad but the question is also: in whose place? Yashasvi also missed out. #AsiaCup2025 — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) August 19, 2025

Shreyas Iyer’s reality right now — no spot in Tests, no spot in T20Is, not even in India A. Despite performing in domestics & IPL, he’s still left waiting. Toughest phase of his career. 💔 — Atul (@tiwariaatul) August 19, 2025

– no place in the Test team.

– no place in the T20I team.

– no place in India A team.



It's tough to be Shreyas Iyer currently. Doing everything in Domestics & IPL but sadly there’s no place for him. 💔 — Bhawana (@cricbhawana) August 19, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal. You gotta feel for him. Immense talent across formats, one of the best T20 openers in the world! He deserved every bit of his blood to make that Asia Cup squad. — Cric Bug (@Smithian_here) August 19, 2025

ALSO READ:

India’s Squad Without Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal

The most notable debate in India’s squad will be at the top of the order. Selector Ajit Agarkar stated that Abhishek Sharma will be the preferred choice for the opening spot. Along with him, either Shubman Gill or Sanju Samson will feature as the opener. But with Gill as the vice-captain, the decision seems a bit harsh on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper. Moreover, the likes of skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are slated to take the No.3 and No.4 spots, leaving no room for someone like Gill to bat a spot down.

The inclusion of Jitesh Sharma is a big positive for the Men in Blue. But that also means that Samson will have to wait for his chance to be in the playing XI. To add to that, what sparked more outrage amongst the fans was the non-selection of Shreyas Iyer, even in the reserves of the side. The selection committee decided to go ahead with an extra wicketkeeper option in Dhruv Jurel as a part of the reserves. Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna and Yashasvi Jaiswal are named as the stand-by players.

Shreyas Iyer has had a prolific run in the Indian Premier League. After lifting the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024, it was a shocker that the franchise let him into the auction pool. Despite being released, the Punjab Kings skipper played some brilliant cricket in 2025 to take his team into the Final of the league. On the other hand, Jaiswal’s form in the shortest format has also been magnificent. In 23 matches, he has scored 723 runs at an average of almost 37. His strike-rate also reads 167.31, which is massive for the T20I format.