Why Are India Women Wearing Pink Kit in the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI?

The Indian Women’s cricket team is ready to play their final match before the upcoming home ODI World Cup. They will take on Australia in the series decider at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, wearing a special pink kit instead of their usual blue.

Why are India Women wearing Pink Kit?

The team is using this match to support breast cancer awareness. The BCCI shared a video on social media on match day confirming that the pink jersey is meant to promote the cause.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur highlighted the message behind the kit, encouraging regular breast self-examinations and raising awareness about breast cancer.

“Everyday we train for uncertainties, and this jersey is a reminder for you to be prepared. Let’s make breast self-examination a monthly routine and take a stand against breast cancer,” captain Harmanpreet said in the video message.

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙨 𝙖 𝘿𝙤𝙩! 🩷#TeamIndia will be wearing special pink-coloured jerseys in the Third ODI today to promote Breast Cancer Awareness, in partnership with @SBILife 👏👏#INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/qnJukLLxoh — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 20, 2025

Cricket has supported this cause before. South Africa’s men’s team has long celebrated Pink Day in Johannesburg, and IPL teams like Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have also worn special kits to back cancer awareness campaigns.

Playing XIs for IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI

The news from the center is Australia Women have won the toss and elected to bat first.

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, and Megan Schutt.

India Women Eyes First Bilateral Series Win Against Australia Women

In the second ODI, India claimed a strong win. Batting first, they scored 292 runs, powered by an outstanding century from Smriti Mandhana. Australia could only reach 190 in their chase, giving India a 102-run victory.

With the series level at 1-1, India now has a chance to record their first-ever bilateral ODI series win against Australia. This match also serves as their last competitive game before the Women’s ODI World Cup begins on September 30 in Guwahati.

As the defending champions, Australia will rely on their team strength and experience to finish the series well and deny India a first-ever home series win.

