News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
indian-cricket-team

Why India Spinner Sought Out Afghanistan and Mumbai Indians Sensation Allah Ghazanfar

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 15, 2025
3 min read

The Mumbai Indians spinner had a mesmerizing debut season in the T20 Blast 2025, representing Derbyshire.

The 19-year-old Afghanistan prodigy, Allah Ghazanfar, has already made a wave with his astonishing performances in international cricket. The Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner also had a mesmerizing debut season in the T20 Blast 2025. Playing for the Derbyshire County Cricket Club, he has scalped 16 wickets in 14 matches at an impressive economy of 7.05. However, it has been recently revealed that Indian spinner Sai Kishore had sought out the Afghan youngster during last year’s ACC Emerging Asia Cup.

Sai Kishore Wanted to Learn Some Spin Tricks from Allah Ghazanfar

During the eight-team tournament that took place in Oman in October 2024, the Gujarat Titans (GT) player sought out Ghazanfar to get some insights on the variations that the 19-year-old has up his sleeves. While praising his skills with the new ball in the powerplay, Kishore also spoke about the spinner’s in-drift, which makes it even more difficult for the batters to face Gahazanfar’s deliveries.

“I wanted to know how he got his carrom ball, which is very good. He can deceive the batsman in the air with that in-drift he gets, making the ball move in. And that is possible because his deliveries have a lot of backspin on it and also because of his release,” stated Kishore to ESPN Cricinfo.

Notably, Afghanistan A had defeated India A by 20 runs in the second semi-final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2024. Ghazanfar had dismissed both of the Indian openers, Prabhsimran Singh (19) and Abhishek Sharma (7), while conceding just 14 runs in three overs of that knockout clash.

Eventually, the Afghans went on to win the tournament with a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka A in the Final. The spinner once again produced a clinical show as he completed his four-over quota at a miraculous economy rate of 3.50 and also snared two crucial wickets.

Ghazanfar Shares How KKR Experience Helped Him in Emerging Asia Cup Semi-final

The prodigy had replaced his fellow Afghanistan spinner, Mujib Ur Rahman, at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp in 2024 after the latter’s injury. Though Ghazanfar could not make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for the franchise during their title-winning season in IPL 2024, the learnings that he gained from the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy helped the player in his coming contests.

The spinner discussed how he approached the Afghanistan A captain, Darwish Rasooli, to hand him the ball during the semi-final clash against Tilak Varma and Co. Despite the pace-favoured track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, it was aforementioned how the pivotal efforts of Ghazanfar powered his team to advance to the summit clash by edging out India A.

“I want to confront challenges. The wicket was seamer-friendly and the coaches were not sure if I could be effective. But I told the captain, ‘Give me the ball.’ I had learned and seen how to control a pressure situation during the IPL [2024] final. That came in handy,” revealed the Afghan youngster.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Afghanistan
Allah Ghazanfar
Emerging Asia Cup 2024
India
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI
Mumbai Indians
Sai Kishore
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

Read more

Related posts

3 Key Takeaways From Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Ft. Rajat Patidar.

3 Key Takeaways From Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Ft. Rajat Patidar

Several quality players from both sides were on show in Duleep Trophy 2025 final.
12:09 pm
Darpan Jain
Will Shreyas Iyer Be Picked in India Test Squad for West Indies Series

Will Shreyas Iyer Be Picked in India Test Squad for West Indies Series?

He last played a Test for India in the 2024 home series against England.
11:59 am
Sagar Paul
‘A Lose-Lose Situation for the Team’ – Reactions Aplenty As India Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistan After a Convincing Win in Asia Cup 2025.

‘A Lose-Lose Situation for the Team’ – Reactions Aplenty As India Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistan After a Convincing Win in Asia Cup 2025

India didn't shake hands with Pakistan after the game.
10:26 am
Darpan Jain
India Leave Pakistan Fuming After Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Refuse To Share Handshakes

India Leave Pakistan Fuming After Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Refuse To Share Handshakes

12:08 am
Chandra Moulee Das
3 Key Takeaways From IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match Ft. Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel

3 Key Takeaways From IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match Ft. Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel

11:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
india vs pak live updates asia cup 2025 axar patel kuldeep yadav tilak varma

India vs Pak Live, Asia Cup 2025: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav Star Before Suryakumar Yadav Steps Up As India Down Pakistan

11:18 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.