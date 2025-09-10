‘We’ve Won Nothing’ – Afghanistan Reminded Of International Record Despite Winning Start in Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan have started off the Asia Cup 2025 with a smashing win over Hong Kong, which boosted their net run rate to a massive 4.700.

Afghanistan have started off the ACC Asia Cup 2025 with a smashing win over Hong Kong, which boosted their net run rate to a massive 4.700. Notably, this victory came just after their abysmal show a day ago, when Rashid Khan and Co. were bundled out for 66 runs by Pakistan while chasing only 142 in the tri-series Final.

However, the Afghans were not able to get off to a flyer in the multi-national tournament opener. But a poor death bowling show from Hong Kong handed a strong finish to Afghanistan’s innings, before managing to put up only half of the opponent’s total on the scoreboard while losing nine wickets. But, even after such a blazing start, head coach Jonathan Trott emphasised the upcoming challenges which would be crucial for the team to be in the race for the Super Fours.

Jonathan Trott Wants Afghanistan to Stay Focused for Harder Challenges in Asia Cup 2025

The side has been scaling the heights for a long time, but the search for their maiden title has always ended in the brink of glory in recent times. Previously, Afghanistan finished the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 in sixth place, which was the team’s highest-ever position in a 50-over World Cup. This also secured their direct qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Afghans made it even better with their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign in 2024. With two jaw-dropping victories against New Zealand and Australia, and also edging out Bangladesh in a rain-affected clash, the side made it to their first-ever knock-out stage appearance in an ICC marquee event. However, their dream run in the tournament came to an end after a thrashing nine-wicket defeat against South Africa in the T20 WC semi-final.

This has motivated the head coach to stay away from any sense of satisfaction, as Rashid and Co. are set to battle harder challenges in the coming fixtures. After six days of rest and preparation, Afghanistan will be back to take on two of the other Group B nations, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on September 16 and 18, respectively.

ALSO READ

The side is currently leading the head-to-head tally by 7-5 against Bangladesh, but they have managed to win only three out of the eight T20Is against Sri Lanka so far. A defeat in any of these matches could put their Super Four chances in question, as only the top two sides from each group will advance to the subsequent half of the tournament.

“I’m not really worried about the media’s expectation or the outside expectation. I’m worried about our expectation as players and as a side that we have for each other. We’ve been pretty good and come pretty close to being within a shot of a few things. But we need to be better. We’ve won nothing. We’re an up and coming side and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” stated Trott to ESPN Cricinfo.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.