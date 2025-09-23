Will Karun Nair Make the India Squad for the West Indies Tests?

He managed just 205 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Cricket gave a second chance at redemption to Karun Nair after nearly an eight-year hiatus during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy (ATT) 2025. But the right-hand batter couldn’t make the most of it, managing just 205 runs in four Tests. After an underwhelming series, Nair’s name has come under scrutiny for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies at home, starting October 2.

The Karnataka batter will face the competition from several players, including in-form Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Sai Sudharsan for the two spots, No. 3 and No. 5 positions. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is expected to announce India’s 15-member Test squad on Wednesday (September 24).

Karun Nair Falters on Historic Return to India’s Test Squad

Karun Nair came into India’s Test side on the back of a stupendous 2024-25 domestic season across formats. He further bolstered his case for inclusion in the playing XI in the ATT 2025 with a stunning double century in the first unofficial Test against England Lions. But the 33-year-old failed to replicate a similar performance as he failed to convert his start into big scores. He managed just 205 runs at 25.62 in the five-Test series, which saw over 7000 runs being scored, including 21 hundreds and 29 fifties between the two teams.

But the Karnataka batter raised hopes for the continuation with a fifty in the first innings of the fifth Test, where other Indian batters struggled massively. Hence, despite his underwhelming ATT 2025 series, there is a school of thought that the Karnataka batter deserves an opportunity in home conditions, where a century could boost his career.

Karun Nair’s Recent Injury to Play a Huge Part

Meanwhile, the right-hand batter sustained a finger injury that forced him to miss the KSCA Maharaja T20 League and the Duleep Trophy 2025, which marks the start of India’s new domestic season. He was also expected to participate in the ongoing two four-day unofficial Tests against Australia A in Lucknow, but was named fit only after the squad announcement. With a lack of valuable game time after injury return, Karun is likely to face the heat and lose his spot in the Test squad.

The series will also mark India’s first home Test series after veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement. This might tempt team management to play an extra all-rounder to add depth in both the batting and bowling departments, especially with vice-captain Rishabh Pant also missing out on a series due to injury. Amidst all this, picking a player who hasn’t played competitive cricket for a couple of months could be risky when young and in-form batters are waiting for their opportunities.

Devdutt Padikkal to Get A Nod

Since the start of the year, Devdutt Padikkal has been in tremendous form. He played an instrumental role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title triumph, even though the injury forced the left-hander to miss the knockout stages. He scored 247 runs in 10 matches at an impressive strike rate of 150.61.

The southpaw returned to competitive cricket in August, starring in the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy. He topped the runs chart with 449 runs at 40.82, striking at 154.83. The 25-year-old carried the momentum into the Duleep Trophy, scoring a half-century in his only outing in the 2025 edition. Padikkal pushed his case with a stunning 150-run knock for India A against Australia A in Lucknow last week, also crossing 3000 First-Class runs in his 74th innings. He has now ticked all boxes to be India’s number three batter in the series, with the latest media reports claiming him likely to get a shot again.

The opening Test begins in Ahmedabad from October 2-6, with the second Test slated in New Delhi from October 10-14.

