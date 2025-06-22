3 IPL Teams Keen To Rope In Former RCB Player Starring for Mumbai Indians in MLC 2025

News
3 IPL Teams Keen To Rope In Former RCB Player Michael Bracewell Starring for Mumbai Indians in MLC 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 23, 2025
3 min read

He is currently playing in the Major League Cricket 2025 for MI New York and has done well so far.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Michael Bracewell could be one of the names that teams show interest in during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. He is currently playing in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 for MI New York and has done well so far. In four matches, he has scored 147 runs at an average of 73.50 and has also taken four wickets with an economy rate of 8.50.

Bracewell is known as a reliable all-rounder and has been playing well recently. He didn’t have a good outing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 with Multan Sultans earlier this year. But his current form has improved. He has played only five IPL matches, all of which were in 2023. Since then, he hasn’t been picked by any IPL team. But IPL 2026 could be his chance to return if a team decides to go for him in the auction.

Let’s take a look at the three IPL teams that could be interested in signing Michael Bracewell for the upcoming season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB might look to bid for Michael Bracewell in the upcoming IPL season, as he has already played for them in 2023. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 title with a strong team, but they still need a good off-spinner who can also bat well.

This season, they tried using Liam Livingstone in that role, but he didn’t perform as expected. So, they might want a more reliable option. Bracewell could be a good pick for them in the auction, especially since he has been doing well recently with both bat and ball.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians might also look for a spin all-rounder for the upcoming season and could target one in the IPL 2026 auction. While they have Will Jacks as an all-rounder, he is more of a part-time option. Apart from Mitchell Santner and Karn Sharma, they do not have an experienced spinner in the squad.

Bracewell is playing for MI New York in MLC 2025 and performing well. So, the team might be keeping a close eye on him. With the MI connection already in place, he might be one of the players Mumbai Indians would consider targeting in the auction.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings could also be one of the teams interested in the Kiwi player in the IPL 2026 auction. Though the runners-up had a good IPL 2025 season, they still need a solid spin-bowling all-rounder in the team.

Glenn Maxwell is already in the squad, but he has not been in good form in recent seasons. Marcus Stoinis is another all-rounder, but he doesn’t bowl his full quota of overs. Bracewell can be a useful spin bowler for the team and also make the middle-order batting better.

IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Michael Bracewell
MLC 2025
Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
