News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
BCCI Set For Policy Change After Tragedy During RCB IPL 2025 Celebrations
indian-premier-league-ipl

BCCI Set For Policy Change After Tragedy During RCB IPL 2025 Celebrations

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 22, 2025
3 min read

RCB's joyous end of the IPL title drought had turned into a tragic incident due to a massive crowd surge outside Chinnaswamy.

BCCI Set For Policy Change After Tragedy During RCB IPL 2025 Celebrations

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to make prior permissions from concerned authorities mandatory, for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, before scheduling victory celebrations in the future editions of the tournament. This comes after the tragic turn of events that took place near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, following the IPL 2025 victory of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Winning Teams to Seek Prior Permission Before Organising Victory Celebrations

The BCCI named a three-member committee on the Apex Council meet on June 14. They would set the guidelines for arranging victory celebrations in the future. However, the incidents are still being investigated in Bengaluru and BCCI is set to declare the report by the end of this month.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

“The draft (report) will be ready within 15 days as decided, so by June 30,” stated the panel head and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

The panel is likely to make it mandatory for any IPL-winning team to seek prior permissions from the concerned state government and the police for ensuring public safety. Arranging a team parade from the airport may also be considered. The BCCI panel is expected to suggest a proper guideline for holding the celebrations and they would distribute the final document to all the IPL franchises. Alongside Saikia, BCCI treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla are the other prominent members of the panel to secure the guidelines.

ALSO READ:

Incidents Following RCB Victory Celebrations After Winning IPL 2025

The Bengaluru outfit finally ended their 17-year-long drought for the IPL title after defeating the Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 Final. This also remarked the maiden IPL trophy for the former captain and RCB stalwart Virat Kohli, who is the only player in history to represent a single franchise for 18 years, since the inception of the tournament.

Following the triumph, RCB called for a victory parade from the Vidhan Soudha to their home ground Chinnaswamy to celebrate the joyous occasion. However, the event took a tragic turn as 11 people were killed and several got injured in a stampede-like situation.

After the unfortunate event, the Karnataka cabinet has proposed a bill to control the crowd. The regulations are expected to include provisions for taking action against the people who would not adhere to the police guidelines. The event planner might also be held liable in the case of injuries or deaths and may have to pay compensation.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Karnataka high court has extended the interim protection from arrest granted to senior officials of RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association and the firm that arranged the event in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium till July 8.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
Indian Premier League
IPL
IPL 2025
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Punjab Kings Overseas Star Mitchell Owen Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention After MLC 2025 Heroics

Punjab Kings Overseas Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention After MLC 2025 Heroics

He scored 60 runs off 26 balls and scalped a wicket against the MI New York.
10:32 am
Sreejita Sen
Mumbai Indians Lock Another South Africa Teenage Sensation In Overseas League, IPL 2026 Auction Hopes Alive

Mumbai Indians Lock Another South Africa Teenage Sensation In Overseas League, IPL 2026 Auction Hopes Alive

10:49 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'If You Want to Play for India...': Nehal Wadhera Recalls Rahul Dravid's Suggestion Behind His IPL 2025 Role for Punjab Kings

‘If You Want to Play for India…’: Youngster Recalls Rahul Dravid’s Suggestion Behind His IPL 2025 Role for Punjab Kings

He scored 369 runs in 16 matches of the IPL 2025.
3:14 pm
Sreejita Sen
Discarded RCB Player Finn Allen Shines Again in MLC 2025; Smashes Breathtaking 78 off 35 to Raise Stocks Before IPL 2026 Auction

Discarded RCB Player Shines Again in MLC 2025; Smashes Breathtaking 78 off 35 to Raise Stocks Before IPL 2026 Auction

Previously, he kicked off the tournament with an astonishing 151 runs off 51 balls.
1:16 pm
Sreejita Sen
IPL 2026 Auction Date and Venue

IPL 2026 Auction Date and Venue: When and Where Will Mini-Auction Happen?

The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled to follow the conclusion of the December–January trade window and take place early in 2026.
1:12 pm
CX Staff Writer
Delhi Capitals Star Faf du Plessis Hits Refresh After Poor IPL 2025 With Spectacular Hundred in MLC 2025, Could Be Retained For Next Season

Delhi Capitals Star Smashes Spectacular Hundred in MLC 2025, Could Be Retained For IPL 2026

He scored only 202 runs in nine matches of IPL 2025.
1:38 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.