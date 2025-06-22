BCCI Set For Policy Change After Tragedy During RCB IPL 2025 Celebrations

RCB's joyous end of the IPL title drought had turned into a tragic incident due to a massive crowd surge outside Chinnaswamy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to make prior permissions from concerned authorities mandatory, for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, before scheduling victory celebrations in the future editions of the tournament. This comes after the tragic turn of events that took place near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, following the IPL 2025 victory of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Winning Teams to Seek Prior Permission Before Organising Victory Celebrations

The BCCI named a three-member committee on the Apex Council meet on June 14. They would set the guidelines for arranging victory celebrations in the future. However, the incidents are still being investigated in Bengaluru and BCCI is set to declare the report by the end of this month.

“The draft (report) will be ready within 15 days as decided, so by June 30,” stated the panel head and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

The panel is likely to make it mandatory for any IPL-winning team to seek prior permissions from the concerned state government and the police for ensuring public safety. Arranging a team parade from the airport may also be considered. The BCCI panel is expected to suggest a proper guideline for holding the celebrations and they would distribute the final document to all the IPL franchises. Alongside Saikia, BCCI treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla are the other prominent members of the panel to secure the guidelines.

Incidents Following RCB Victory Celebrations After Winning IPL 2025

The Bengaluru outfit finally ended their 17-year-long drought for the IPL title after defeating the Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 Final. This also remarked the maiden IPL trophy for the former captain and RCB stalwart Virat Kohli, who is the only player in history to represent a single franchise for 18 years, since the inception of the tournament.

Following the triumph, RCB called for a victory parade from the Vidhan Soudha to their home ground Chinnaswamy to celebrate the joyous occasion. However, the event took a tragic turn as 11 people were killed and several got injured in a stampede-like situation.

After the unfortunate event, the Karnataka cabinet has proposed a bill to control the crowd. The regulations are expected to include provisions for taking action against the people who would not adhere to the police guidelines. The event planner might also be held liable in the case of injuries or deaths and may have to pay compensation.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Karnataka high court has extended the interim protection from arrest granted to senior officials of RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association and the firm that arranged the event in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium till July 8.

