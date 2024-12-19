News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
We dissect the three biggest strengths of the Delhi Capitals heading into the IPL 2025 season.
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 19, 2024 - 7:57 pm

3 Major Strengths of Delhi Capitals (DC) Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

DC bought several quality players and filled their team with players for almost every role.

We dissect the three biggest strengths of the Delhi Capitals heading into the IPL 2025 season.

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a strong IPL 2025 auction. Given how unpredictable auctions are, they went with clear planning and nailed it beautifully. They bought several quality players and filled their team with players for almost every role.

They let Rishabh Pant go, which was surprising, but apart from that decision, DC did well to purchase good players. They hardly overspent on any player and chose their options precisely. Overall, DC are looking really good after the auction, and it’s now up to players to perform on the field.

We dissect the three biggest strengths of the Delhi Capitals heading into the IPL 2025 season.

Pace-hitters at the top and spin-hitters in the middle

DC’s top-three will likely be: KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Abishek Porel. All of them are top pace players, with two known for their attacking intent. Even though Rahul has had intent issues, they will negate the new-ball threat and provide rapid starts.

The middle order will have Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, and Axar Patel, good spin players. They will take down spinners and are equally capable against pace, which is a massive positive. Later, they have Ashutosh Sharma to complete the finishing duties, making DC’s batting lineup well-rounded and well-equipped.

Also Read: 3 Major Weaknesses of Delhi Capitals (DC) Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Solid powerplay and death-over pacers

Delhi Capitals will have Mitchell Starc and Mukesh Kumar to operate in the powerplay and move the new ball. Starc can move the ball both ways, while Mukesh is also known to bowl accurate lines and lengths. Hence, DC will have two solid powerplay bowlers who can bring early wickets with the ball.

Then, they have T Natarajan and Mohit Sharma for death overs, who have done this role brilliantly in the league before. They can nail their yorkers well and have a number of slower balls to remain unpredictable. Hence, they will get several quality overs in this phase as well.

Delhi Capitals Have Two quality spin options

Barring having pacers for different phases, Delhi Capitals also have two solid spinners – Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. These two are among the finest options available in world cricket and established themselves as first-choice options in India’s main T20I team. They complement each other really well.

While Axar is a defensive option, Kuldeep is among the best wicket-takers in the competition and can be used in the middle overs. They will ensure eight tight overs while also providing wickets regularly. Overall, their bowling looks pretty much sorted.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abishek Porel
Axar Patel
DC
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 auction
KL Rahul
Kuldeep Yadav
Tristan Stubbs

Related posts

Rajasthan Royals' Teenage Sensation Shines on ODI Debut

Rajasthan Royals’ Teenage Sensation Shines on ODI Debut; Claims 4 Wickets including Two in Impressive Final Over

He was recently bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.5 crore in the IPL 2025 auction and made his RR fans proud with a stellar performance on his ODI debut.
News
19/12/2024
New Rajasthan Royals pacer makes ODI debut

New Rajasthan Royals Pace Sensation Snacks Mohammad Rizwan on Helmet on ODI Debut [WATCH]

Given his tremendous promise, the Royals decided to secure him for INR 1.5 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
19/12/2024
CSK Overseas Recruit's All-round Brilliance Goes in Vain As His Team Loses BBL 2024-25 Match

CSK Overseas Recruit’s All-round Brilliance Goes in Vain As His Team Loses BBL 2024/25 Match

He was bought by CSK for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.
News
19/12/2024
Latest RCB Recruit Gets Dismissed for a Duck in His Team's Opening BBL 2024 25 Game

RCB’s Latest Overseas Recruits Encounter Poor Start in BBL 2024-25; Dismissed For 0 and 3

Both players fell cheaply, leaving RCB fans disappointed with their performances.
News
19/12/2024
5 Gujarat Titans Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

5 Gujarat Titans Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

After a challenging season last season, the team will be looking to bounce back with their new signings and aim for a successful campaign in the upcoming season.
Indian Premier League - IPL
19/12/2024
5 SRH Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

5 SRH Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

The SRH management, undoubtedly keeping a close watch, would have been pleased with the performances of their key players.
Indian Premier League - IPL
19/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy