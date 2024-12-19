3 Major Strengths of Delhi Capitals (DC) Heading into IPL 2025 Season

DC bought several quality players and filled their team with players for almost every role.

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a strong IPL 2025 auction. Given how unpredictable auctions are, they went with clear planning and nailed it beautifully. They bought several quality players and filled their team with players for almost every role.

They let Rishabh Pant go, which was surprising, but apart from that decision, DC did well to purchase good players. They hardly overspent on any player and chose their options precisely. Overall, DC are looking really good after the auction, and it’s now up to players to perform on the field.

We dissect the three biggest strengths of the Delhi Capitals heading into the IPL 2025 season.

Pace-hitters at the top and spin-hitters in the middle

DC’s top-three will likely be: KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Abishek Porel. All of them are top pace players, with two known for their attacking intent. Even though Rahul has had intent issues, they will negate the new-ball threat and provide rapid starts.

The middle order will have Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, and Axar Patel, good spin players. They will take down spinners and are equally capable against pace, which is a massive positive. Later, they have Ashutosh Sharma to complete the finishing duties, making DC’s batting lineup well-rounded and well-equipped.

Solid powerplay and death-over pacers

Delhi Capitals will have Mitchell Starc and Mukesh Kumar to operate in the powerplay and move the new ball. Starc can move the ball both ways, while Mukesh is also known to bowl accurate lines and lengths. Hence, DC will have two solid powerplay bowlers who can bring early wickets with the ball.

Then, they have T Natarajan and Mohit Sharma for death overs, who have done this role brilliantly in the league before. They can nail their yorkers well and have a number of slower balls to remain unpredictable. Hence, they will get several quality overs in this phase as well.

Delhi Capitals Have Two quality spin options

Barring having pacers for different phases, Delhi Capitals also have two solid spinners – Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. These two are among the finest options available in world cricket and established themselves as first-choice options in India’s main T20I team. They complement each other really well.

While Axar is a defensive option, Kuldeep is among the best wicket-takers in the competition and can be used in the middle overs. They will ensure eight tight overs while also providing wickets regularly. Overall, their bowling looks pretty much sorted.

