News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Delhi Capitals (DC) did a fabulous job in the IPL by acquiring a few quality players during the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 10, 2024 - 5:08 pm

3 Major Weaknesses of Delhi Capitals (DC) Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Despite doing a quality job, Delhi Capitals (DC) have left a few areas vulnerable.

Delhi Capitals (DC) did a fabulous job in the IPL by acquiring a few quality players during the IPL 2025 auction.

Delhi Capitals (DC) did a fabulous job in the IPL by acquiring a few quality players during the IPL 2025 auction. They bought a few quality players to strengthen their squad with certified match-winners.

Still, there are a few weak areas where the opponents can exploit them. It’s never easy to get everything in the auction, and DC can’t be blamed much.

However, we look at three major weaknesses of Delhi Capitals heading into the IPL 2025 auction.

KL Rahul’s batting position and intent issues

While KL Rahul is a quality player, DC might be vary of his strike rate issues in the T20 format. He has been consistent but hasn’t managed to play as quickly as other batters, so that can be an issue.

If they decide to bat him in the middle order, the success won’t be a guarantee, given Rahul has hardly batted below opening in the shortest format. So, there are some uncertainties around his performance.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami Turns Batter, Smashes 32* (17) in SMAT With Trip to Australia Imminent

Abishek Porel might bat out of position

Abishek Porel’s best spot is at the top since he is a pace-hitter, but if DC decide to open with KL Rahul and Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek might bat out of position.

Usually, at No.3, teams want a spin-hitter in their LHBs, but Abishek doesn’t provide that. If they promote Axar Patel, a few other batters might have to bat lower than their usual batting order, including Abishek Porel.

Lack of a middle-over enforcer

In DC’s best XI, they might lack someone who can hit the deck hard and bowl with pace. They have Mitchell Starc and Mukesh Kumar, whose best value comes in the powerplay, and T Natarajan, who specialises in bowling yorkers.

They don’t have enough options for this role in the squad and might have to work with makeshift ones. It is an area they could have bolstered in the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abishek Porel
Axar Patel
DC
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 auction
KL Rahul
Mitchell Starc
Mukesh Kumar

Related posts

3 Teams With the Best Pace Attack for IPL 2025

3 Teams With the Best Pace Attack for IPL 2025

Some teams have managed to assemble exceptional pace attacks for upcoming season.
Indian Premier League - IPL
10/12/2024
Robin Uthappa

“I Didn’t Feel at Any Point That I Belong to RCB. My Loyalties All Lied With Mumbai Indians.” – Former Player’s Remarks on Faye D’Souza Podcast Spark Controversy

He got candid and opened up about his IPL loyalties.
Indian Premier League - IPL
10/12/2024
3 Major Weaknesses of PBKS Heading into IPL 2025 Season

3 Major Weaknesses of PBKS Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Despite the improvements, there remain a few areas of concern that could potentially hinder their campaign.
Indian Premier League - IPL
10/12/2024
Which Team Has the Best Spin Attack for IPL 2025

Which Team Has the Best Spin Attack for IPL 2025?

One of the key strengths for IPL 2025 is their spin attack, widely regarded as the best in the tournament.
Indian Premier League - IPL
10/12/2024
Not Ajinkya Rahane, This Player Should Captain KKR in IPL 2025

Not Ajinkya Rahane, This Player Should Be KKR Captain in IPL 2025

While Rahane’s experience is valuable, at 36 years old, he might not be the ideal candidate for leading the team in IPL 2025.
Indian Premier League - IPL
10/12/2024
5 Best Overseas Players That Ever Played for CSK in the IPL

5 Best Overseas Players That Ever Played for CSK in the IPL

A host of cricketing legends have donned the coveted Yellow jersey.
Indian Premier League - IPL
10/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy