3 Major Weaknesses of Delhi Capitals (DC) Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Despite doing a quality job, Delhi Capitals (DC) have left a few areas vulnerable.

Delhi Capitals (DC) did a fabulous job in the IPL by acquiring a few quality players during the IPL 2025 auction. They bought a few quality players to strengthen their squad with certified match-winners.

Still, there are a few weak areas where the opponents can exploit them. It’s never easy to get everything in the auction, and DC can’t be blamed much.

However, we look at three major weaknesses of Delhi Capitals heading into the IPL 2025 auction.

KL Rahul’s batting position and intent issues

While KL Rahul is a quality player, DC might be vary of his strike rate issues in the T20 format. He has been consistent but hasn’t managed to play as quickly as other batters, so that can be an issue.

If they decide to bat him in the middle order, the success won’t be a guarantee, given Rahul has hardly batted below opening in the shortest format. So, there are some uncertainties around his performance.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami Turns Batter, Smashes 32* (17) in SMAT With Trip to Australia Imminent

Abishek Porel might bat out of position

Abishek Porel’s best spot is at the top since he is a pace-hitter, but if DC decide to open with KL Rahul and Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek might bat out of position.

Usually, at No.3, teams want a spin-hitter in their LHBs, but Abishek doesn’t provide that. If they promote Axar Patel, a few other batters might have to bat lower than their usual batting order, including Abishek Porel.

Lack of a middle-over enforcer

In DC’s best XI, they might lack someone who can hit the deck hard and bowl with pace. They have Mitchell Starc and Mukesh Kumar, whose best value comes in the powerplay, and T Natarajan, who specialises in bowling yorkers.

They don’t have enough options for this role in the squad and might have to work with makeshift ones. It is an area they could have bolstered in the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.