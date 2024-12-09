His innings comprised three boundaries and two maximums.

Talismanic India pacer Mohammed Shami is expected to join the Indian squad for the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia for the final two Tests.

Ahead of that, Shami, who is returning from a long injury layoff, is plying his trade in the domestic short-format tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

While recent reports suggest that Mohammed Shami will most definitely travel to Australia, the 34-year-old further bolstered his chances of going by turning into an explosive batter in the SMAT.

During today’s quarterfinal match between Bengal and Chandigarh, Shami slammed a fiery unbeaten knock of 32*(17), comprising three boundaries and two maximums.

Check the video of Shami’s carnage below.

Bengal have set a target of 160 in front of Chandigarh 🎯



Mohd. Shami provides a crucial late surge with 32*(17)



Karan Lal top-scored with 33 (25)



Jagjit Singh Sandhu was the pick of the Chandigarh bowlers with 4/21#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/u42rkbUfTJ pic.twitter.com/gQ32b5V9LN — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 9, 2024

Tailender Shami’s hitting eventually proved to be the decisive factor as Bengal outclass Chandigarh by a narrow margin of 3 runs.

Mohammed Shami’s return to the India squd will give a major boost amidst ongoing struggles in Australia

Mohammed Shami’s return will most definitely give India a big boost in their pace bowling attack on the fast bouncy pitches of Australia. Not only that, it will also ease the workload on Jasprit Bumrah, who currently has to shoulder the responsbility of brining the bulk of the wickets.

Shami has also been working extensively with the NCA medical team on his weight to get in shape, and is believed to have shed nearly six kilograms. Furthermore, his kit is reportedly already displatched to Australia.

The Indian team are currently struggling after succumbing the second Adelaide Test as the hosts sealed the contest by a big margin of 10 wickets.

The series is now evenly poised at 1-1 as the Men in Blue won the opener in Perth. The third Test is slated to be played from December 14 at The Gabba.

