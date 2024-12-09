News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Mohammed Siraj gets support from RCB teammate Josh Hazlewood
News
December 9, 2024 - 1:28 pm

Amidst Impending Sanctions for Travis Head Send Off, Mohammed Siraj Gains Support From RCB Teammate in Australia Camp

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

An official announcement regarding the punishment is yet to come from ICC.

Mohammed Siraj gets support from RCB teammate Josh Hazlewood

India might have lost the second Border Gavaskar Trophy Test in Adelaide but star pacer Mohammed Siraj is currently stealing all the headlines for his heated confrontation during the game with explosive Australia batter Travis Head.

With India getting bowled out for 180 in the first innings, the visitors would have wanted to dismiss the Aussie batters as quickly as possible. However, Head squandered India’s plans with a stellar knock of 140 and derailed India’s bowling attack.

It was then Mohammed Siraj, who got the prized scalp of Head by clean bowling him. Following the dismissal, the duo had a heated exchange of words.

While Head later clarified that he jokingly said ‘well bowled,’ Siraj denied those claims labelling it as a ‘lie’ in the press conference.

ALSO READ: No Question About Workload’ – Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Management Set To Go for a Toss in Australia

Mohammed Siraj gets support from RCB teammate in Australian camp

It is now understood that both players are impending punishment by the International Cricket Council (ICC), although an official statement is yet to come. It is likely that both the cricketers will be fined or severely reprimanded rather than suspended due to their good records.

Surprisingly, Siraj’s RCB teammate from the Australian camp Josh Hazlewood has now extended his support towards the Indian pacer. Notably, the duo have previously played together in RCB during the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The talismanic Aussie pacer has since told reporters he enjoys Siraj’s intensity.

Hazlewood said, “He’s great. I really enjoyed my time at RCB with Siraj. He’s probably the leader of the attack there to a degree.”

He added, “He’s another one who’s a bit like Virat, very passionate, goes with the flow of the game, gets the crowd up, all that sort of stuff. Bowls some serious spells in the IPL in the last few years for sure. He’s just a good character and it’s good to see sometimes.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Josh Hazlewood
Mohammed Siraj
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Travis Head

Related posts

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami Turns Batter, Smashes 32* (17) in SMAT With Trip to Australia Imminent

His innings comprised three boundaries and two maximums.
News
09/12/2024
Venkatesh Iyer has been a major talking point since Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired him for a whopping INR 23.75 crores during the IPL 2025 auction.

Venkatesh Iyer or Ajinkya Rahane to lead KKR? After INR 23.75 crore scoop at IPL 2025 auction, Iyer reacts to captaincy debate

Since Shreyas Iyer is no longer associated with the franchise, KKR need a solid captain who is equally capable with the willow and will be a long-term prospect.
Indian Premier League - IPL
09/12/2024
Sunil Gavaskar has quashed any questions regarding the workload management of the ace Indian speedster.

‘No Question About Workload’ – Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Management Set To Go for a Toss in Australia

In the first two Tests against Australia, Bumrah has bowled the most overs (54) for India and is the leading wicket-taker in the series.
News
09/12/2024
Despite Humiliating Loss, India Find Their Latest Spark in X-Factor Player

Despite Humiliating Loss, India Find Their Latest Spark in X-Factor Player

He was the top scorer for India in both innings, contributing 42 runs each time.
News
09/12/2024
Sherfane Rutherford hit a marvellous ton against Bangladesh during the first ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh at Warner Park.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Batter Hits His Maiden ODI Ton To Power His Team to a Resounding Victory

His ODI career average now stands at 73.83 after eight innings, scoring 443 runs at a strike rate of 111.30.
Indian Premier League - IPL
09/12/2024
SMAT Knockouts 2024 Live Streaming SMAT Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

SMAT Knockouts 2024 Live Streaming: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the SMAT 2024 Knockouts on the Jio Cinema app in India.
News
08/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy