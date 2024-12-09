Amidst Impending Sanctions for Travis Head Send Off, Mohammed Siraj Gains Support From RCB Teammate in Australia Camp

An official announcement regarding the punishment is yet to come from ICC.

India might have lost the second Border Gavaskar Trophy Test in Adelaide but star pacer Mohammed Siraj is currently stealing all the headlines for his heated confrontation during the game with explosive Australia batter Travis Head.

With India getting bowled out for 180 in the first innings, the visitors would have wanted to dismiss the Aussie batters as quickly as possible. However, Head squandered India’s plans with a stellar knock of 140 and derailed India’s bowling attack.

It was then Mohammed Siraj, who got the prized scalp of Head by clean bowling him. Following the dismissal, the duo had a heated exchange of words.

While Head later clarified that he jokingly said ‘well bowled,’ Siraj denied those claims labelling it as a ‘lie’ in the press conference.

Mohammed Siraj gets support from RCB teammate in Australian camp

It is now understood that both players are impending punishment by the International Cricket Council (ICC), although an official statement is yet to come. It is likely that both the cricketers will be fined or severely reprimanded rather than suspended due to their good records.

Surprisingly, Siraj’s RCB teammate from the Australian camp Josh Hazlewood has now extended his support towards the Indian pacer. Notably, the duo have previously played together in RCB during the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The talismanic Aussie pacer has since told reporters he enjoys Siraj’s intensity.

Hazlewood said, “He’s great. I really enjoyed my time at RCB with Siraj. He’s probably the leader of the attack there to a degree.”

He added, “He’s another one who’s a bit like Virat, very passionate, goes with the flow of the game, gets the crowd up, all that sort of stuff. Bowls some serious spells in the IPL in the last few years for sure. He’s just a good character and it’s good to see sometimes.”

