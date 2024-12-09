‘No Question About Workload’ – Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Management Set To Go for a Toss in Australia

In the first two Tests against Australia, Bumrah has bowled the most overs (54) for India and is the leading wicket-taker in the series.

Despite blowing hot and cold in the ongoing Test series against Australia, India have a big positive in Jasprit Bumrah. He has bowled exceptionally well in the two games and has looked the most threatening bowler from the Indian side.

However, Bumrah can be injury-prone, so the team management has been prudent with his workload management since returning from the surgery. Even in the current Border Gavaskar Trophy, there have been a few queries regarding his workload management.

However, Sunil Gavaskar has quashed any questions regarding the workload management of the ace Indian speedster. On India Today, he stated that Bumrah should play all five games on the tour, reasoning the second game had ended in just two and a half days, and Bumrah would get enough rest before the next game.

“I would like him to play all 5 Test matches. You’re playing for India, there is no question about workload and stuff like that. He has to play all 5 Test matches unless he is injured. This match finished in 2 and a half days. This hasn’t gone for 5 days. So the man gets 5 days of break.”

In the first two Tests against Australia, Bumrah has bowled the most overs (54) for India and is the leading wicket-taker in the series. He has 12 wickets at 11.25 runs apiece, including one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

No other Indian bowler has bowled as many overs, and Rohit gave Bumrah an extended spell under the lights on Day 1. Earlier, he played four out of five home Test matches and was rested for the final game against New Zealand in Mumbai only.

So, he has definitely bowled relatively more lately, but the defeat in the second game is unlikely to allow India to rest him. In fact, Bumrah might play all five games, given India won’t have Mohammed Shami.

There was a slight scare when Bumrah had cramps on Day 2 and was attended by the physios midway. Fortunately, that didn’t look serious, and the speedster later bowled without any genuine discomfort.

