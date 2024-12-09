News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
We look at three changes India might make after the Adelaide loss.
Features
December 9, 2024 - 10:37 am

3 Changes India Could Make for the Third Test Against Australia After Adelaide Loss

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The next Test is not too far away, and India will need to get over this loss quickly and focus on the next one.

We look at three changes India might make after the Adelaide loss.

India suffered a heavy 10-wicket defeat against Australia in the Adelaide Test, following which the team has been scrutinised heavily. Rohit Sharma’s tactics and personal form have been a major issue and criticised.

However, the next Test is not too far away, and India will need to get over this loss quickly and focus on the next one. Some big changes are expected during the third Test, and India must correct a few things.

We look at three changes India might make after the Adelaide loss.

Rohit Sharma back at the top

The move to bat in the middle order didn’t work well for Rohit Sharma, who looked at sea in both innings. Hence, the team might reshuffle him to the opening slot, where his best performances have come.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul should go back to the middle order and stabilise the innings from there since that is where he is best suited. That will mean every batter gets their original position, and no one bats out of the spot.

Also Read: 5 players RCB will target at the WPL 2025 auction

Washington Sundar back for Ravichandran Ashwin

While Ravichandran Ashwin bowled well in the Day-Night Test, Rohit didn’t use him properly in the game. Anyways, the team might look to bring Washington Sundar again in place of Ravichandran Ashwin for multiple reasons.

Firstly, Sundar provides better batting value and will be more equipped to handle Aussie quicks on the fast Brisbane deck. Further, his bowling has improved massively, and he uses the pitch in his favour by imparting more overspin.

Harshit Rana out, Akash Deep in

Ideally, India would have wanted Mohammed Shami’s services at this stage, but Rohit confirmed he swelled his knees while bowling in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, so his inclusion is unlikely. Harshit Rana was mighty expensive and looked listless when attacked during the second Test.

Hence, the team might include Akash Deep in the third Test, while Harshit will warm the bench. Akash will get significant help off the deck since his ball zips through and can hurry the opponent’s batter.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Akash Deep
AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Harshit Rana
Mohammed Shami
Rohit Sharma
Washington Sundar

Related posts

Rohit Sharma has erred with his calls numerous times, and Australia have gone too ahead in the game now.

How Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Fumble Allowed Australia To Build a Massive Lead in Adelaide Test

Rohit Sharma has erred with his calls numerous times, and Australia have gone too ahead in the game now.
Features
08/12/2024
Ayush Mhatre

Meet Ayush Mhatre: Mumbai Teenager Making Waves in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024

He is fast becoming a name to watch out for.
Features
06/12/2024

Who will make the WTC 2025 Final? ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final Qualification Scenarios Explained

Features
30/11/2024
If everyone is fit and available, the lineup should be like this: Rohit, Jaiswal, Gill, Virat, Pant, Rahul, and Sundar.

How should India line up at Adelaide with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill set to return?

There’s no place in the top five, and it’s not wise to bat too many batters out of position.
Features
29/11/2024
Ravi Shastri

Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Shastri Picks His Four Key Players for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The 62-year-old named two cricketers from each side.
Features
21/11/2024
Devdutt Padikkal might play the first Test against Australia in Perth.

How Devdutt Padikkal Edged Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan to Make it to India’s Squad Against Australia

Devdutt Padikkal has been called as a cover and is in line to play in the first rubber.
Features
18/11/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy