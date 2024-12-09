3 Changes India Could Make for the Third Test Against Australia After Adelaide Loss

The next Test is not too far away, and India will need to get over this loss quickly and focus on the next one.

India suffered a heavy 10-wicket defeat against Australia in the Adelaide Test, following which the team has been scrutinised heavily. Rohit Sharma’s tactics and personal form have been a major issue and criticised.

However, the next Test is not too far away, and India will need to get over this loss quickly and focus on the next one. Some big changes are expected during the third Test, and India must correct a few things.

We look at three changes India might make after the Adelaide loss.

Rohit Sharma back at the top

The move to bat in the middle order didn’t work well for Rohit Sharma, who looked at sea in both innings. Hence, the team might reshuffle him to the opening slot, where his best performances have come.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul should go back to the middle order and stabilise the innings from there since that is where he is best suited. That will mean every batter gets their original position, and no one bats out of the spot.

Washington Sundar back for Ravichandran Ashwin

While Ravichandran Ashwin bowled well in the Day-Night Test, Rohit didn’t use him properly in the game. Anyways, the team might look to bring Washington Sundar again in place of Ravichandran Ashwin for multiple reasons.

Firstly, Sundar provides better batting value and will be more equipped to handle Aussie quicks on the fast Brisbane deck. Further, his bowling has improved massively, and he uses the pitch in his favour by imparting more overspin.

Harshit Rana out, Akash Deep in

Ideally, India would have wanted Mohammed Shami’s services at this stage, but Rohit confirmed he swelled his knees while bowling in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, so his inclusion is unlikely. Harshit Rana was mighty expensive and looked listless when attacked during the second Test.

Hence, the team might include Akash Deep in the third Test, while Harshit will warm the bench. Akash will get significant help off the deck since his ball zips through and can hurry the opponent’s batter.

