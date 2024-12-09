5 players RCB will target at the WPL 2025 auction

RCB released six players before the auction, including Nadine de Klerk.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W) retained as many as 14 players before the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction. They released six players before the auction, but their trade deal with UP Warriorz grabbed the limelight.

Retentions complete 🔐

Auction strategy begins ⏳



We're heading to the #WPL Auction with 3.25 CR in the bank, and 4️⃣ spots to fill. The journey to #PlayBold just got more exciting! 💪#ನಮ್ಮRCB #SheIsBold #WPL2025 pic.twitter.com/aRmtzh6ONm — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 7, 2024

They roped in Danni Wyatt-Hodge from the Warriorz and released Nadine de Klerk from their squad to complete overseas players. That also means RCB-W can’t bid for any overseas players during the auction, even though four slots are open.

RCB current squad ahead of WPL 2025 auction: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt (traded).

We look at five players Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women might target during the WPL 2025 auction.

Simran Shaikh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have released Shubha Satheesh, opening a vacancy for a middle-order batter. Simran Shaikh can fill that slot, given previous experience playing in the league.

She was with UP Warriorz in the middle and lower middle order last season. She won’t be a sure starter for RCB-W but can be a solid backup.

Sushma Verma

RCB-W have parted ways with Indrani Roy and are left with Richa Ghosh only as a wicketkeeper batter. So, they need an additional wicketkeeper batter to be a backup for Richa.

Sushma has vast experience as a wicketkeeper and is safe behind the sticks. She knows how to operate at this level and has played all formats for India Women.

Also Read: WPL 2025 Auction: 5 Players Likely To Attract the Highest Bid at the Women’s Premier League Auction

Nuzhat Parween

If RCB-W don’t get Sushma Verma, they can opt for Nuzhat Parween during the WPL 2025 auction. The reasons are the same as mentioned in the Sushma Verma section.

She has been in fine form lately and looked in decent touch in the Women’s One Day Trophy. She will be among the most sought-after wicketkeeper batters in the auction, but RCB-W have a decent budget to go hard after her.

S Yashasri

S Yashasri is a quick bowler and can crank it up in any phase. RCB-W have released Disha Kasat and will require a speedster as a backup.

Yashasri has previous experience featuring in the league and will be a fine backup. She can come in the XI if someone gets injured midway through the tournament.

Anshu Nagar

RCB’s requirements are clear after releasing Shraddha Pokharkar – they need a left-arm pacer. A young Anshu Nagar has been making waves at the age of 13.

Anshu is a left-arm pacer who can move the new ball at pace and specialises in bringing the ball into the right-hand batters, making him a perfect powerplay bowler. If RCB-W get her, she can also start in the first XI due to her vast capabilities.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.