WPL 2025 Auction: 5 Players Likely To Attract the Highest Bid at the Women’s Premier League Auction

The much-awaited player list for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction has been released. Scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 15, the auction will begin at 3 PM IST.

A total of 120 players will go under the hammer, with 91 Indian cricketers and 29 overseas players, including 3 from Associate Nations.

The auction will feature 82 uncapped Indian players and 8 uncapped overseas players. In total, 19 slots are available, with 5 specifically reserved for overseas players.

With several big names set to feature in the auction, let’s take a look at the 5 players likely to attract the highest bids in the WPL 2025 auction.

Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin has registered for the WPL 2025 auction with a base price of INR 50 lakh. Although she went unsold in the 2024 auction, Dottin remains a high-profile player. Her performance in the 2024 WBBL, where she scored 148 runs in 11 matches and took 10 wickets, highlights her all-round abilities.

With vast international experience, Dottin is known for her versatility in both batting and bowling. Given her recent form, she is likely to attract bids in the upcoming auction, with a few teams showing interest.

Heather Knight

Heather Knight, the England skipper, is also part of the WPL 2025 auction with a base price of INR 50 lakh. She withdrew her name from the 2024 Women’s Premier League and was released by RCB before the season. Knight played for RCB in 2023, scoring 135 runs in 8 matches.

In the recent WBBL 2024, Knight impressed by scoring 226 runs in 6 matches at an average of 45.20. Her strong performances in the league have likely caught the attention of WPL franchises, and she may receive bids from several teams in the upcoming auction.

Lizelle Lee

Lizelle Lee of South Africa has entered the WPL 2025 auction with a base price of INR 50 lakh. She made history in the 2024 WBBL by scoring back-to-back centuries, becoming the first player to do so. Lee finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 399 runs in 11 matches, averaging 39.90 and boasting a strike rate of 155.85.

With extensive international experience and the added advantage of wicketkeeping, Lee is a valuable asset. Her remarkable WBBL performances have likely caught the attention of WPL franchises, and she could receive bids from several teams in the upcoming auction.

Sneh Rana

Sneh Rana is part of the WPL 2025 auction after being released by Gujarat Giants before the auction. She has registered herself for INR 30 lakh. Rana played 8 matches for Gujarat in the 2023 season, taking 6 wickets, but struggled in the last season, playing only 4 matches without claiming a wicket. This led to her release by the franchise.

Despite her recent performance, Sneh Rana is an experienced player with the ability to bounce back. Known for her bowling skills, she remains a valuable spinner and is likely to attract bids from teams in the upcoming auction.

Alana King

Alana King has registered for the WPL 2025 auction with a base price of INR 30 lakh. She went unsold in the 2024 WPL auction but remains one of the most talented spinners in the world. In the 2024 WBBL, she was the best bowler and the top wicket-taker, claiming 20 wickets in 10 matches. Additionally, she scored 105 runs while batting lower down the order.

Her standout performance in the WBBL has likely caught the attention of WPL franchises. Given her impressive form, King could be one of the players attracting interest from multiple teams in the upcoming auction.

