Women’s Premier League (WPL)
December 7, 2024 - 9:02 pm

WPL 2025 Auction Players List Announced; New Zealand Star Amongst Shocking Exclusion

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The auction event will take place in Bengaluru on December 15.

WPL 2025 Auction

The player’s list for the much-anticipated upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025) auction was revealed earlier today via an official press release.

The auction event is slated to take place in Bengaluru on December 15 (Sunday), expected to start at 3 PM IST.

A total of 120 players are set to go under the hammer, out of which, 91 are Indian players while 29 are overseas cricketers, including 3 from Associate Nations.

Notably, the player auction will consist of a total of 82 Indian uncapped players and 8 uncapped overseas players. In total, the five teams have 19 slots to fill, with 5 slots reserved for overseas players.

Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the reigning champions and they strengthened their squad by acquiring experienced English opener Danni Wyatt in a trade last month from UP Warriorz.

ALSO READ: Not Virat Kohli, Two Other Players in Contention To Captain RCB in IPL 2025

Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight named in the first set featuring 20 cricketers

In the first set of 20 cricketers, only six Indian players, including the talented all-rounder Sneh Rana, have been listed.

West Indies star Deandra Dottin, England captain Heather Knight and Proteas wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee have the highest base price at INR 50 lakhs and are also named in the first set. However, one surprising exclusion is the absence of New Zealand cricketer Suzie Bates, who is a regular face in the White Ferns T20I squad.

Apart from Knight, the first set also features four other English players – Lauren Bell, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Gibson, and Maia Bouchier. Notably, Bell, who was unexpectedly released by UP Warriorz last month, has entered the auction with a base price of INR30 lakh.

Among the players registered for the WPL 2025 auction, 14-year-old Delhi fast bowler Anshu Nagar is the youngest, while 34-year-old Heather Knight will be the most experienced player.

Here is a complete breakdown of capped and uncapped players

Sr. NoCapped/Uncapped playersNo. of players
1Capped Indians9
2Capped Overseas21
3Uncapped Indian82
4Uncapped overseas8
Total120

Check the full list of all the players in the WPL 2025 auction here.

