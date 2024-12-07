News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
There are multiple reasons why Virat Kohli shouldn’t return as RCB captain from IPL 2025.
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 7, 2024 - 3:50 pm

Not Virat Kohli, Two Other Players in Contention To Captain RCB in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Fortunately, RCB have several captaincy candidates from the squad assembled after the auction.

There are multiple reasons why Virat Kohli shouldn’t return as RCB captain from IPL 2025.

After releasing Faf du Plessis before the IPL 2025 auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) didn’t get him back. While they bought a few quality players during the auction, RCB still haven’t decided on their captain but have several options to make their captains.

There have been reports about Virat Kohli being re-introduced as RCB captain, and several publications have reported it. However, there’s no clarity on whether he will accept the offer to come to the helm again.

Why should Virat Kohli not return as RCB captain?

There are multiple reasons why Virat Kohli shouldn’t return as RCB captain from IPL 2025. Firstly, Kohli himself left the captaincy and is unlikely to accept returning to the helm again at this stage of his career.

When Kohli left captaincy from all formats and IPL, he made his intentions clear he wanted to focus on his batting. He has reaped ample success after leaving the captaincy, and with age not on his side, Kohli might not agree to take up the role again.

Now that he has given up T20Is, IPL is his only source of T20 cricket, and he would not want to burden it. Further, RCB have tried Kohli as a captain for an extended period, but the results haven’t been desired, even though they have done well in patches, so point going back to him.

Also Read: ‘Like a Boxing Match’ – Labuschagne, Bumrah Engage in Fiery Stare-Down in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

What are the best IPL 2025 captaincy candidates for RCB?

Fortunately, RCB have several captaincy candidates from the squad assembled after the auction. Many have played ample T20 cricket and possess vast experience, so RCB can pick any of them to lead the side.

Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the players with experience leading a T20 side. Some have led in the IPL, a few in local tournaments, while some have also captained their national side.

The likes of Krunal and Bhuvneshwar have captained the IPL, Rajat is the leader of his domestic side Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Salt and Livingstone have led England in white-ball cricket.

So, the options are aplenty, but the question remains the same. Who is the ideal candidate among them to take over in the next season?

Who will fit perfectly as RCB captain among the options provided?

The two best options to lead RCB in IPL 2025 are Rajat Patidar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for several reasons. Apart from being adept at their role, both have shown tactical acumen and superior awareness in the shortest format.

Rajat Patidar’s best format is T20s, and he would have gained good experience by leading Madhya Pradesh in the local tournament. Further, he will remain with them for a long time and will be a long-term investment as a leader, which would provide solidity to the group.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar brings ample experience playing the league and has a proven track record. He knows how the T20 format works and understands its nuances, and his previous experience leading in the league goes in his favour.

He has led an IPL time eight times in his IPL career. Overall, in T20 cricket, Bhuvneshwar has led 15 times in T20s.

Hence, these two are the best options for RCB to lead them from the next season. Their credentials are stronger than other players in the team, and they are more equipped to handle players and the team.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
IPL 2025 auction
Rajat Patidar
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli

Related posts

3 Major Strengths of Mumbai Indians Heading into IPL 2025 Season

3 Major Strengths of Mumbai Indians Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Mumbai Indians are well-prepared for the challenges of the upcoming season. Let’s take a look at their three major strengths heading into IPL 2025.
Indian Premier League - IPL
07/12/2024
4 First-Choice Overseas Players for PBKS Playing XI in IPL 2025

4 First-Choice Overseas Players for PBKS Playing XI in IPL 2025

With eight overseas players in their squad, here are the four likely first-choice picks for PBKS' playing XI in IPL 2025.
Indian Premier League - IPL
07/12/2024
Gus Atkinson took a marvellous hat-trick during the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Former KKR Speedster Takes a Fabulous Hat-Trick To Put His Team in a Commanding Position

Atkinson had a dream start to his Test career and added another feather to his cap with this hat-trick.
Indian Premier League - IPL
07/12/2024
3 Major Strengths of SRH Heading into IPL 2025 Season

3 Major Strengths of SRH Heading into IPL 2025 Season

With a strong and versatile squad in place, Sunrisers Hyderabad are well-prepared for the challenges of the upcoming season.
Indian Premier League - IPL
06/12/2024
Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals

4 First-Choice Overseas Players for Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing XI in IPL 2025

RR made some smart buys in the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
06/12/2024
3 Major Strengths of CSK Heading into IPL 2025 Season

3 Major Strengths of CSK Heading into IPL 2025 Season

With a full squad of 25 players, CSK made some standout signings, including experienced players and promising talents.
Indian Premier League - IPL
06/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy