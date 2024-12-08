Rohit Sharma Provides Massive Update on Mohammed Shami Following India’s Crushing Defeat in Adelaide

While Mohammed Shami’s recovery has been slow, he finally returned to playing competitive cricket for Bengal last month.

Rohit Sharma has provided a crucial update on Mohammed Shami’s fitness, following India’s crushing defeat against Australia in the Adelaide Test. One of the journalists asked whether the team management is looking to bring in Shami for the remaining Tests or just the last two games.

Rohit replied the door was open for Shami, but he had swelled his knees while bowling in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Hence, they don’t want to put pressure on Shami and want to ensure he is 100% fit.

“Definitely, the door is open (for Shami). We are just monitoring him because while playing Syed Mushtaq Ali, he again got some swelling in his knee, which obviously hampers his preparation to come and play a Test match. We want to be very careful, we don’t want to bring him here, he plays, and he pulls up sore or something happens. We want to be more than 100% sure with him. It’s been such a long time since he has not played, and we don’t want to put pressure on him.”

Shami hasn’t played in international cricket since the World Cup 2023 final in November, where India suffered a heartbreaking defeat. He underwent surgery on his right Achilles tendon earlier this year.

Mohammed Shami returned to competitive cricket for Bengal

While Mohammed Shami’s recovery has been slow, he finally returned to playing competitive cricket for Bengal last month. Firstly, he played in a Ranji Trophy fixture between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, taking seven wickets.

Later, he featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he snared 8 wickets at 26.37 runs apiece in seven outings. He played a crucial role in taking Bengal to the knockout stage, where they will face Chandigarh in the pre-quarterfinals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 9.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently bought him at INR 10 crores in the IPL 2025 auction. At this stage, Shami looks unlikely to travel to Australia anytime soon.

His absence was felt in the second Test, where third seamer Harshit Rana bowled poorly and conceded too many runs. India will track his fitness and look to rope him at some stage in the series.

