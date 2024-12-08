News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
During the second Women’s ODI between Australia Women and India Women in Brisbane, the legendary all-rounder Ellyse Perry registered a historic feat, becoming the first player to achieve this record in Women’s cricket.
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 8, 2024 - 1:28 pm

RCB Star Achieves Historic Milestone During Australia vs India Match

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Previously, the record was held by 13 players in men’s cricket, but a woman finally joined this elite list.

During the second Women’s ODI between Australia Women and India Women in Brisbane, the legendary all-rounder Ellyse Perry registered a historic feat, becoming the first player to achieve this record in Women’s cricket.

During the second Women’s ODI between Australia Women and India Women in Brisbane, the legendary all-rounder Ellyse Perry registered a historic feat, becoming the first player to achieve this record in Women’s cricket. She became the first woman cricketer to achieve a double of 7000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.

Previously, the record was held by 13 players in men’s cricket, but a woman finally joined this elite list. There couldn’t have been a better player than Perry, who has already broken several records in women’s cricket.

During the second Women’s ODI between Australia Women and India Women, Perry scored 105 runs in just 75 deliveries, including seven boundaries and six maximums, at a strike rate of 140. She scored her fifty in 43 balls and a century in 72 balls, showing his aggressive side and ability to motor along after getting set.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Involved in Further Onfield Drama After Indian Pacer Tells ‘Head Lied’ in the Press Conference [WATCH]

During this innings, she also completed 4000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming only the fourth Australian Woman to reach the milestone. Overall, she has 4064 runs at an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 78.51 in 122 innings, comprising 34 fifties and three centuries.

Australia Women defeated India Women by 122 runs

After winning the toss, Australia Women elected to bat first and amassed a brilliant 371/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Phoebe Litchfield (60) and Georgia Voll (101) formed a big 130-run stand in 19.2 overs.

Later, Ellyse Perry (105) notched up a fabulous ton, while Beth Mooney (56) also hit a fifty. Later, India Women didn’t have the brightest of starts as they lost Smriti Mandhana (9) in just the fourth over of the innings, while Harleen Deol (12) couldn’t last longer either.

Richa Ghosh (54) and Harmanpreet Kaur (38) tried stitching a partnership but lost their wickets before the stand could last long. Minnu Mani (46) tried scoring, but the target was too big to chase.

Eventually, India Women lost the game by 122 runs as they were bundled on a mere 249 in the second innings. This defeat means India can’t win the series now.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS-W vs IND-W
Ellyse Perry
Georgia Voll
Richa Ghosh

Related posts

Ranking the Top 10 Batters in IPL in the Last 5 Years

In the last few years, several batters have risen and stamped their authority with their supreme consistency in the league.
Indian Premier League - IPL
08/12/2024
Mukesh Choudhary

CSK Pacer Set for Redemption Arc Ahead of IPL 2025 After Stirring Performances in SMAT

The SMAT offers a good preparatory ground ahead of next year's IPL.
Indian Premier League - IPL
08/12/2024
5 Best Overseas Players That Ever Played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL

5 Best Overseas Players That Ever Played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL

Despite the illustrious names, the franchise is yet to win their maiden IPL title.
Indian Premier League - IPL
08/12/2024
Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals (DC) Coach Makes Shocking Revelation About Rishabh Pant’s Decision To Leave ahead of IPL 2025

He highlighted a factor that Pant had previously denied.
Indian Premier League - IPL
07/12/2024
3 Major Strengths of Mumbai Indians Heading into IPL 2025 Season

3 Major Strengths of Mumbai Indians Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Mumbai Indians are well-prepared for the challenges of the upcoming season. Let’s take a look at their three major strengths heading into IPL 2025.
Indian Premier League - IPL
07/12/2024
There are multiple reasons why Virat Kohli shouldn’t return as RCB captain from IPL 2025.

Not Virat Kohli, Two Other Players in Contention To Captain RCB in IPL 2025

Fortunately, RCB have several captaincy candidates from the squad assembled after the auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
07/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy