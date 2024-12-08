RCB Star Achieves Historic Milestone During Australia vs India Match

Previously, the record was held by 13 players in men’s cricket, but a woman finally joined this elite list.

During the second Women’s ODI between Australia Women and India Women in Brisbane, the legendary all-rounder Ellyse Perry registered a historic feat, becoming the first player to achieve this record in Women’s cricket. She became the first woman cricketer to achieve a double of 7000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.

Previously, the record was held by 13 players in men’s cricket, but a woman finally joined this elite list. There couldn’t have been a better player than Perry, who has already broken several records in women’s cricket.

During the second Women’s ODI between Australia Women and India Women, Perry scored 105 runs in just 75 deliveries, including seven boundaries and six maximums, at a strike rate of 140. She scored her fifty in 43 balls and a century in 72 balls, showing his aggressive side and ability to motor along after getting set.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Involved in Further Onfield Drama After Indian Pacer Tells ‘Head Lied’ in the Press Conference [WATCH]

During this innings, she also completed 4000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming only the fourth Australian Woman to reach the milestone. Overall, she has 4064 runs at an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 78.51 in 122 innings, comprising 34 fifties and three centuries.

Australia Women defeated India Women by 122 runs

After winning the toss, Australia Women elected to bat first and amassed a brilliant 371/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Phoebe Litchfield (60) and Georgia Voll (101) formed a big 130-run stand in 19.2 overs.

Later, Ellyse Perry (105) notched up a fabulous ton, while Beth Mooney (56) also hit a fifty. Later, India Women didn’t have the brightest of starts as they lost Smriti Mandhana (9) in just the fourth over of the innings, while Harleen Deol (12) couldn’t last longer either.

Richa Ghosh (54) and Harmanpreet Kaur (38) tried stitching a partnership but lost their wickets before the stand could last long. Minnu Mani (46) tried scoring, but the target was too big to chase.

Eventually, India Women lost the game by 122 runs as they were bundled on a mere 249 in the second innings. This defeat means India can’t win the series now.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.