News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj were involved in another short conversation on the third day of the Adelaide Test when Siraj came to bat.
WATCH
December 8, 2024 - 11:18 am

Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Involved in Further Onfield Drama After Indian Pacer Tells ‘Head Lied’ in the Press Conference [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Mohammed Siraj later clarified Head was lying in the press conference and never said, “Well bowled”.

Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj were involved in another short conversation on the third day of the Adelaide Test when Siraj came to bat.

Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj were involved in another short conversation on the third day of the Adelaide Test when Siraj came to bat. While the conversation wasn’t clear, the two probably tried clarifying what transpired yesterday and what the two said in the press conference later after the game.

Head stated he appreciated Siraj for bowling a wonderful ball to dismiss him, but Siraj misbehaved. However, on Star Sports, Mohammed Siraj later clarified Head was lying in the press conference and never said, “Well bowled”.

“I was enjoying bowling to him. It was a good battle because he batted really well. It feels bad when a batter hits you for a six on a good ball. That gave me an energy. After bowling him out, I celebrated. Then he abused me. You can see it on TV as well. At the start, it was my celebration. I didn’t say anything to him. In the press conference, he said the wrong thing. He lied. Noway he said well-bowled. We respect everyone. I always respect everyone because cricket is a gentleman’s game. Travis Head’s actions were wrong. I did not feel good.”

There’s no clarity about who said what, but Head never intended to applaud Siraj, and his gestures showed this. This matter won’t be settled soon, and we might be in for more controversy in the coming times.

Travis Head wins the Player of the Match award for his match-winning ton

Australia didn’t waste enough time to take the remaining five wickets on the third day and bundled them on a mere 175 in the third innings. Pat Cummins took five wickets for 55 runs, while Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc dismissed three and two batters each.

Later in the chase, Australia took only 3.2 overs to chase the target of 19 runs and won the game comprehensively by ten wickets. Travis Head scored a marvellous ton in the first innings and grabbed the Player of the Match award.

His innings was crucial in taking the game away from India. While the matter has revolved around Head and Siraj, that shouldn’t take anything away from that knock.

There will be a lot of verbal battles coming in the series, especially after Australia’s win. It will be interesting to see how the Indian team counters everything directed at them.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Mohammed Siraj
Travis Head

Related posts

Shubman Gill scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal

‘Aisa Mat Kar Tu’: Shubman Gill Scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal After Terrible Mixup in Adelaide [WATCH]

Their conversation was caught on the stump mic.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Rohit Sharma Poor Form Continues as Pat Cummins Sends Him Back to the Pavilion with a Jaffer in Adelaide Test

Rohit Sharma Poor Form Continues as Pat Cummins Sends Him Back to the Pavilion with a Jaffer in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

With that wicket, half of the Indian batting lineup had been sent back, and Australia gained a firm grip on the match.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Turns Right-Hander, Hits Outrageous Reverse-Hit While Falling Down in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Pant left the entire Adelaide crowd in awe.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Virat Kohli gives fiery sendoff to Marnus Labuschagne

Watch: Fired Up Virat Kohli Sends Off Marnus Labuschagne With a Shush After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Screamer

Kohli's aggressive spirit once again came to the fore.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Siraj Cleans Up Head Amid Heated Exchange in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Siraj Cleans Up Head Amid Heated Exchange in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

The Australian batter, who had been in sublime form, fell for an aggressive 140 off just 141 balls.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Virat Kohli reminds umpire about KL Rahul's Perth dismissal

Kohli Doesn’t Forget: India Star Reminds Umpires of KL Rahul’s Perth Dismissal After Mitchell Marsh Survives Similar DRS [WATCH]

The controversial decision triggered Virat Kohli to remind umpires about the Perth incident.
WATCH
07/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy