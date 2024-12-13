News
Rajasthan Royals (RR) were among the two teams retaining as many as six players before the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 13, 2024 - 1:03 pm

3 Major Strengths of Rajasthan Royals (RR) Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

RR already had the most vital slots filled and did a decent job with the limited budget they had to work with during the auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were among the two teams retaining as many as six players before the IPL 2025 auction. Their strategy was clear during the auction: they wanted the best Indian pacers and invested in overseas spinners to find their ideal XI and backups.

They already had the most vital slots filled and did a decent job with the limited budget they had to work with during the auction. Overall, the squad looks good, and RR will be competitive again in the next cycle.

We look at their three biggest strengths heading into IPL 2025.

An explosive batting line, nicely blended with RHBs and LHBs

While Rajasthan Royals will be without Jos Buttler, they still have one of the most explosive batting lineups, with Sanju Samson expected to move at the top. He and Yashasvi Jaiswal are solid players of pace and spin, followed by Nitish Rana, a spin-hitter.

Riyan Parag will be their No.4, who specialises vs pace but isn’t completely limited vs spin either. Then, they have Dhruv Jurel at No.5, who is equally good against pace and spin, and Shimron Hetmyer at No.6, who has shown ample range against pace and is decent against spin.

RR have Wanindu Hasaranga and Jofra Archer in the lower order to add to the batting depth. So, the batting unit has depth, quality, and variety.

Variety in the bowling department

Rajasthan Royals’ five main bowlers will be: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, and Sandeep Sharma. They bring so much experience and depth to the bowling attack.

The spin attack has serious wicket-taking skills, while Tushar is also a genuine wicket-taker from the pace department. Further, Jofra and Sandeep are all-phase bowlers and can handle the responsibility at any stage.

Overall, they complement each other brilliantly and can do the job well. Other quality options are for the impact player rule or if someone gets injured.

Finest fresh India’s pacers

The biggest area Rajasthan Royals focused on was getting the best Indian pace talent. They have Tushar and Sandeep as first starters, while Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, and Ashok Sharma as other options.

All three are quality operators, with two previously impressing in the Indian Premier League. Ashok has been with RR as a net bowler and bowls really well, making him a solid backup.

RR have one of the strongest Indian pace contingents and won’t be as dependent on overseas pacers as other teams. They pinned down their choices and got them during the auction.

