3 Biggest Six-Hitters for RCB in IPL 2025; Call for Longest Six Competition From Another Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already begun their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season as they eye their maiden title.

During the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), the RCB management held a camp on the sidelines of the domestic tournament which was attended by talented India batter Rajat Patidar, who is also an integral part of the franchise.

Interestingly, Patidar suggested batting coach and former RCB player Dinesh Karthik to hold a six-hitting contest to pick out the biggest sloggers, given that they pack quite some firepower in their batting lineup.

In a video released by the franchise on their social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), Patidar said,

“I feel that one among Tim David, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma can hit the longest six of this season. And DK (Dinesh Karthik) bhai if you’re watching, you can keep a six-hitting challenge. Let’s see who hits the longest six.”

3 Biggest Six-Hitters for RCB in IPL 2025

Liam Livingstone: RCB shelled out INR 8.75 crore to secure the England all-rounder in the IPL 2025 auction. Livingstone has made a reputation for coming out in the middle overs and changing gears with his big hitting, maintaining an aggressive strike rate of 162.46 in his IPL career.

Tim David: The tall, robust Aussie batter can decimate any bowling attack if he manages to get going. His previous stint with MI showcased his power-hitting, particularly in the death overs. David’s six-hitting ability is remarkable, demonstrated by his 16 sixes in just eight innings for MI during IPL 2022. Additionally, the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, known for its shorter boundaries, serves as an ideal venue for power hitters like David, who can clear the ropes effortlessly in all directions.

Jitesh Sharma: The young wicket-keeper batter has demonstrated his impressive hitting ability in the IPL, delivering strong finishes for his former franchise. Also, his addition solves the middle-order conundrum where RCB has previously faltered and gives more depth and firepower to the RCB batting lineup.

