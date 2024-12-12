News
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 12, 2024 - 11:25 am

Despite Ashutosh Sharma Setback, Young Prodigy Set To Spice Up Punjab Kings (PBKS) Finishing Role in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Suryansh Shedge has been in terrific form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and gave another glimpse of his brilliance yesterday during the quarterfinal fixture between Mumbai and Vidarbha.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction saw several unknown stars getting sold, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) also got a few promising players. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get Ashutosh Sharma back, but they got another player, adept at finishing in T20 cricket – Suryansh Shedge from Mumbai.

He has been in terrific form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and gave another glimpse of his brilliance yesterday during the quarterfinal fixture between Mumbai and Vidarbha. In a tall run chase, Suryansh came when Mumbai desperately required a quickfire knock, and he did precisely that.

He scored 36 runs in 12 deliveries, including one boundary and four maximums, at a strike rate of 300 while batting at No.6. 77.77% of his runs came via boundaries, and Suryansh took Mumbai over the line.

At one stage, Mumbai were far behind the target, but his knock was timely, showing why PBKS have put faith in his capabilities. Suryansh hopes to take this form in the IPL and take the IPL stage on fire like Ashutosh did last season.

Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by 6 wickets in the Quarter Final 4

After winning the toss, Mumbai opted to bowl first, but the opponent came with all guns blazing and scored 221/6 in their allotted 20 overs. The opener Atharva Taide top-scored 66 runs, while Apoorv Wankhade (51) and Shubham Dubey (43) provided useful contributions to propel Vidarbha to such a big total.

Atharva Ankolekar and Suryansh Shedge took two wickets each, while Tanush Kotian dismissed one batter for Mumbai. Mumbai were off to a brilliant start in the powerplay during the chase.

Prithvi Shaw (49) batted brilliantly, while Ajinkya Rahane (84) top-scored as Mumbai cruised towards the chase. However, they lost a few quick wickets in the middle and were again under immense pressure since the target was still far away.

Eventually, Shivam Dube (37) and Suryansh Shedge (36) played terrific cameos to help their team chase down the big score and take them to the next round. Mumbai will face Baroda in the Semi Final 1 in Bengaluru on Friday (December 13).

