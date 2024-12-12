‘Throw a Few More Punches’ – Aussie Batter’s Bold Warning to Jasprit Bumrah Before Third Test

Bumrah gave him a bitter taste of Test cricket quite early in his career, showing how tough this place is.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the most threatening Indian bowler in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and has troubled almost every Australian batter. However, he particularly agitated Nathan McSweeney, playing his debut Test series for Australia.

Bumrah gave him a bitter taste of Test cricket quite early in his career, showing how tough this place is. So far, the faceoff reads: 4 innings, 11 runs, 46 balls, 3.66 average and 3 dismissals.

However, McSweeney is confident of getting better at facing the ace Indian speedster by getting more exposure. On cricket.com.au, he was optimistic of throwing “more punches” against Bumrah at The Gabba.

“I got two pretty good balls from him [in Perth], so to try and wear that on the chin and trust what I’ve been doing is going to be good enough. He got me again in Adelaide – he’s a great bowler, and really enjoying the experience of trying to work out a game plan on the run against a world-class player. Hopefully, I’ll get better the more I face him and can throw a few more punches here at the Gabba.”

Nathan McSweeney looked good in the second Test in Adelaide

After a shaky start in the Perth Test, Nathan McSweeney looked much better in the second Test in the Adelaide Test while opening the innings. He scored a vital 39 in 106 balls, including six boundaries, in the first innings and negated the pink-ball threat under the lights.

While he later got out to Bumrah, this innings must have bolstered his confidence after those dismissals in the first game. He remained unbeaten on 10 in the second innings and would be pleased with his efforts throughout the rubber.

The aim should be bigger in the next game, and it’s vital to build on this confidence, for it will also aid Australia. Usman Khawaja hasn’t been as fluent, so the other opener needs to step up.

McSweeney has always been talented and might soon find his feet as a Test batter. Maybe the start hasn’t been as rewarding, but he is expected to do bigger things in world cricket.

