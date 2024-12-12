News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Jasprit Bumrah has been the most threatening Indian bowler in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and has troubled almost every Australian batter.
News
December 12, 2024 - 10:18 am

‘Throw a Few More Punches’ – Aussie Batter’s Bold Warning to Jasprit Bumrah Before Third Test

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Bumrah gave him a bitter taste of Test cricket quite early in his career, showing how tough this place is.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the most threatening Indian bowler in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and has troubled almost every Australian batter.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the most threatening Indian bowler in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and has troubled almost every Australian batter. However, he particularly agitated Nathan McSweeney, playing his debut Test series for Australia.

Bumrah gave him a bitter taste of Test cricket quite early in his career, showing how tough this place is. So far, the faceoff reads: 4 innings, 11 runs, 46 balls, 3.66 average and 3 dismissals.

However, McSweeney is confident of getting better at facing the ace Indian speedster by getting more exposure. On cricket.com.au, he was optimistic of throwing “more punches” against Bumrah at The Gabba.

“I got two pretty good balls from him [in Perth], so to try and wear that on the chin and trust what I’ve been doing is going to be good enough. He got me again in Adelaide – he’s a great bowler, and really enjoying the experience of trying to work out a game plan on the run against a world-class player. Hopefully, I’ll get better the more I face him and can throw a few more punches here at the Gabba.”

Nathan McSweeney looked good in the second Test in Adelaide

After a shaky start in the Perth Test, Nathan McSweeney looked much better in the second Test in the Adelaide Test while opening the innings. He scored a vital 39 in 106 balls, including six boundaries, in the first innings and negated the pink-ball threat under the lights.

While he later got out to Bumrah, this innings must have bolstered his confidence after those dismissals in the first game. He remained unbeaten on 10 in the second innings and would be pleased with his efforts throughout the rubber.

Also Read: ‘Have Those Tough Conversations’ – Former India Coach Wants Selectors To Have an Honest Talk With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

The aim should be bigger in the next game, and it’s vital to build on this confidence, for it will also aid Australia. Usman Khawaja hasn’t been as fluent, so the other opener needs to step up.

McSweeney has always been talented and might soon find his feet as a Test batter. Maybe the start hasn’t been as rewarding, but he is expected to do bigger things in world cricket.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah
Nathan McSweeney

Related posts

Team Bus Leaves Without Player After Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool

Indian Star Accused of ‘Indiscipline’; Team Bus Leaves Without Player After Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool: Reports

The lapse in discipline reportedly did not sit well with captain Rohit.
News
12/12/2024
Former South Africa player Daryll Cullinan has made shocking remarks on the current Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma Labelled as ‘Overweight’ by Former South Africa Cricketer

Several comparisons have been made with Kohli, and the Indian captain has been subjected to criticism, but such harsh remarks are rare from a mainstream cricketer.
News
12/12/2024
Suryansh Shedge has been in terrific form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and gave another glimpse of his brilliance yesterday during the quarterfinal fixture between Mumbai and Vidarbha.

Despite Ashutosh Sharma Setback, Young Prodigy Set To Spice Up Punjab Kings (PBKS) Finishing Role in IPL 2025

He has been in terrific form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and gave another glimpse of his brilliance yesterday during the quarterfinal fixture between Mumbai and Vidarbha.
Indian Premier League - IPL
12/12/2024
Rohit has got out to the deliveries straightening or going away from him, while Virat has chased deliveries outside the off-stump line to lose his wicket against pacers.

‘Have Those Tough Conversations’ – Former India Coach Wants Selectors To Have an Honest Talk With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Rohit has got out to the deliveries straightening or going away from him, while Virat has chased deliveries outside the off-stump line to lose his wicket against pacers.
News
12/12/2024
RCB Discard Anuj Rawat Belts IPL 2025 Auction Recruit Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB Discard Belts IPL 2025 Auction Recruit Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Chinnaswamy Stadium in a Brutal Assault in the SMAT Quarter-Final

After his disciplined first two overs, Bhuvneshwar ended up conceding 29 runs in his final two overs.
News
11/12/2024
Rajasthan Royals' Latest Recruit Involved in Heated Argument with LSG Player During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal

Rajasthan Royals’ Latest Recruit Involved in Heated Argument with LSG Player During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal

The umpires intervened to calm down the situation, but the aggression between the two was palpable.
News
11/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy