News
December 12, 2024 - 8:51 am

‘Have Those Tough Conversations’ – Former India Coach Wants Selectors To Have an Honest Talk With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are having a torrid time, especially the former, in the longest format. The duo have struggled to get going, and a similar pattern has been noticed in their modes of dismissal.

Rohit has got out to the deliveries straightening or going away from him, while Virat has chased deliveries outside the off-stump line to lose his wicket against pacers. There’s an obvious regression in their games, which will exacerbate as Aussie speedsters continue to come hard at them in the remainder of the series.

Meanwhile, former India coach Greg Chappell has asked Indian selectors to have tough conversations with the senior pros. While speaking to reporters in Adelaide, he acknowledged that everyone goes through this period.

“That’s why you need robust selection panels and policies. It’s very tough. You’ve got to pick the right people to be selectors, the ones that are prepared to have those tough conversations. They can be. Depends on the relationships between the various people in the room. But we all go through it, everyone that plays at that level. You’ll have your ups and downs as a player.”

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must step up in Brisbane

After a convincing win in the first game in Perth, India crashed to a big defeat in the second game to allow Australia to even the series. However, the rubber is still wide open, and India need their senior players to step up now.

The batting department has been a major issue, and it’s time for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to show their class. Rohit was India’s best batter not overly long ago and should lead from the front.

Also Read: RCB Discard Belts IPL 2025 Auction Recruit Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Chinnaswamy Stadium in a Brutal Assault in the SMAT Quarter-Final

Meanwhile, Kohli also looked good in the second dig of the Perth Test and should come to the rescue again. If these two fire, the batting lineup will start looking sorted again, and the workload on bowlers will ease.

Maybe they need one knock to gain that momentum and get going in the following matches. There won’t be a better time than the next Test to do that.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Greg Chappell
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli

