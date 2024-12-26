3 Stars Who Might Remain on the RCB Bench in IPL 2025

Selecting Bengaluru's playing XI appears to be a relatively straightforward task which implies that there will be some players who might not get a chance to feature.

The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) finalists, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) added some explosive names during last month’s mega-auction as they look forward to breaking the jinx and winning their maiden title in IPL 2025.

Selecting Bengaluru’s playing XI appears to be a relatively straightforward task as the majority of the batters are automatic selections. Similarly, most decisions regarding the bowling lineup are also sorted.

However, this implies that there will be some players on the roster who might not get a chance to feature as much in the upcoming IPL season.

With that in mind, here are three RCB players who could remain on the bench throughout IPL 2025.

Lungi Ngidi

With the signing of Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood, Proteas quick Lungi Ngidi could find himself on the sidelines mostly. Hazlewood is expected to be RCB’s primary overseas pacer who can bowl across all phases of the game and is almost guaranteed a spot in the playing XI.

Even if Hazlewood becomes unavailable due to injury, Bengaluru might not view Ngidi as an ideal replacement for an all-phase bowler. Instead, they could turn to Rasikh Salam to fill the role.

Ngidi’s bowling style may not align well with the conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, given the shorter boundaries.

Swastik Chikara

A skilled middle-order batter from Uttar Pradesh, Swastik Chikara has shown impressive performances in domestic tournaments. However, his prospects of playing this season appear uncertain, as experienced middle-order specialists like Liam Livingstone and Tim David are likely to be prioritized.

Despite this, Chikara could get an opportunity in the playing XI during a few league matches if RCB secures a spot in the playoffs early.

Swapnil Singh

Swapnil Singh played a key role in RCB’s resurgence during IPL 2024, contributing with crucial wickets and chipping in with the bat as well. However, the addition of Krunal Pandya to the squad might limit the all-rounder’s opportunities in the upcoming season.

RCB has shown faith in Swapnil’s abilities, even using the RTM card to retain him. Yet, Krunal stands out as one of the best defensive left-arm spinners in the IPL, boasting an impressive economy rate. Additionally, his superior batting skills make him a more versatile option, and fielding two similar spinners together may not be a practical strategy for RCB.

